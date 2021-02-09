scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Parliament Live Updates: Farm Union, Opposition leaders slam PM Modi’s remarks; Rajya Sabha to convene at 9 am today

Parliament Today Live Updates: BJP members asserted that Modi’s remarks resolved the confusion regarding several issue and laid out a clear direction for future.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 8:41:25 am
The amendments sought by the Opposition to the President's address are seldom carried out as the treasury benches enjoy a majority in the House.

Parliament Today Live Updates: Leaders of the opposition parties and farm unions hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his andolan-jivi (survivors on protests) remarks , calling it an insult to the farmers. The opposition also countered Modi’s comments on “damaging” international interference. BJP members on the other hand asserted that Modi’s remarks resolved the confusion regarding the issue and laid out a clear direction for future.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Kovind’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the newly-passed farm laws should be given a chance and that the MSP system is here to stay. Requesting the protesting farmers to go back, he reiterated that the government is open to talks. The Prime Minister also said that there is a need to protect the nation from a new FDI which he referred to as ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’.

The opposition on Monday accepted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s request to let lower house function and ‘not let traditions break down’ after days of logjam in Lok Sabha. The Opposition had disrupted the proceedings since Tuesday demanding a separate time slot for discussing the farmers’ issue.

Meanwhile, a bill to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre of civil service officers with Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was discussed and passed with voice vote in the Rajya Sabha.

Live Blog

R-Day violence a conspiracy by BJP govt, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that the violence that unfolded in Delhi on Republic Day was a conspiracy by the  BJP government. "The most important question is how could the miscreants reach Red Fort on a day like Republic Day? January 26 is a day in which the national capital remains under maximum security. Then, how can such an incident take place? I am sure that this was an incident staged by the government. You sent your people, who came disguised as farmers, and took part in violent activities," he said.

Bill to merge J&K cadre with AGMUT gets Rajya Sabha nod

As a Bill to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre of civil service officers with Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was discussed and passed with voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition on Monday questioned the intention behind the legislation when the government had earlier mentioned that statehood will eventually be restored to J&K.

Introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, replaces the ordinances to the effect promulgated in January.

 

 

