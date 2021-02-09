Parliament Live Updates: Farm Union, Opposition leaders slam PM Modi’s remarks; Rajya Sabha to convene at 9 am today

The amendments sought by the Opposition to the President’s address are seldom carried out as the treasury benches enjoy a majority in the House.

Parliament Today Live Updates: Leaders of the opposition parties and farm unions hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his andolan-jivi (survivors on protests) remarks , calling it an insult to the farmers. The opposition also countered Modi’s comments on “damaging” international interference. BJP members on the other hand asserted that Modi’s remarks resolved the confusion regarding the issue and laid out a clear direction for future.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Kovind’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the newly-passed farm laws should be given a chance and that the MSP system is here to stay. Requesting the protesting farmers to go back, he reiterated that the government is open to talks. The Prime Minister also said that there is a need to protect the nation from a new FDI which he referred to as ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’.

The opposition on Monday accepted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s request to let lower house function and ‘not let traditions break down’ after days of logjam in Lok Sabha. The Opposition had disrupted the proceedings since Tuesday demanding a separate time slot for discussing the farmers’ issue.

Meanwhile, a bill to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre of civil service officers with Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was discussed and passed with voice vote in the Rajya Sabha.