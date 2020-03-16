Follow Us:
Monday, March 16, 2020
COVID19 LATEST
Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress moves adjournment motion over petrol price

Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave adjournment motion notices over the issue of ‘imposition of excise duty on diesel, petrol and other petroluem products’ and the ‘price of petrol and diesel in the country respectively’.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 16, 2020 11:36:47 am
Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress moves adjournment motion notice petrol price The second part of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament will begin at 11 AM Monday. (File)

In the wake of the cancellation of airline and railway bookings amid the spread of coronavirus, CPI (M) Kerala Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem Monday requested the government to forgo the cancellation charges of passengers.

In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from, and out of the Consolidated Fund of India. A discussion and voting on the Demand for Grants under various ministries is also scheduled for today.

In Rajya Sabha, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will move The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 and Shripad Yesso Naik will move the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019.

Live Blog

Parliament Budget Session: Follow LIVE updates from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha below.

Highlights

    11:26 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    CPI(M) MP requests govt to forgo cancellation charges for airlines and railway bookings

    CPI (M) Kerala Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem Monday spoke about the coronavirus situation in Rajya sabha and said "Coronavirus has become a pandemic. The entire humanity is desperately battling against the catastrophic impact globally. Many state governments have proclaimed a virtual ban on the locomotion of people." He said that people were canceling their travel plans but airlines and Indian Railways were still levying cancellation charges from passengers. He requested the government to forgo the cancellation charges in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu said that the suggestion was worth considering and airlines and railways should see to it that no cancellation charges are levied.

    11:03 (IST)16 Mar 2020
    Parliament proceedings begin

    Proceedings began in both Houses of Parliament at 11 am on Monday. Follow our live blog to get the latest updates.

    Union Parlaimentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Friday said that there was no question of shortening the ongoing Budget Session. The Budget Session started on January 31 and then it went on recess on February 11. It resumed on March 2 and will conclude on April 3.

    Earlier during the day, Rajya Sabha approved the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill by voice vote. The bill provides an opportunity to taxpayers to settle their tax disputes by paying just due taxes with complete waiver of interest and penalty by March 31.

