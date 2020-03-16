Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress moves adjournment motion over petrol price

In the wake of the cancellation of airline and railway bookings amid the spread of coronavirus, CPI (M) Kerala Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem Monday requested the government to forgo the cancellation charges of passengers.
Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury earlier gave an adjournment motion notice over the issue of ‘imposition of excise duty on diesel, petrol and other petroluem products’ and the ‘price of petrol and diesel in the country respectively’.
In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from, and out of the Consolidated Fund of India. A discussion and voting on the Demand for Grants under various ministries is also scheduled for today.
In Rajya Sabha, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will move The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 and Shripad Yesso Naik will move the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019.
Highlights
CPI (M) Kerala Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem Monday spoke about the coronavirus situation in Rajya sabha and said "Coronavirus has become a pandemic. The entire humanity is desperately battling against the catastrophic impact globally. Many state governments have proclaimed a virtual ban on the locomotion of people." He said that people were canceling their travel plans but airlines and Indian Railways were still levying cancellation charges from passengers. He requested the government to forgo the cancellation charges in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu said that the suggestion was worth considering and airlines and railways should see to it that no cancellation charges are levied.
