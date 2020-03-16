Parliament LIVE Updates: Congress moves adjournment motion over petrol price

The second part of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament will begin at 11 AM Monday. (File) The second part of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament will begin at 11 AM Monday. (File)

In the wake of the cancellation of airline and railway bookings amid the spread of coronavirus, CPI (M) Kerala Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem Monday requested the government to forgo the cancellation charges of passengers.

Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury earlier gave an adjournment motion notice over the issue of ‘imposition of excise duty on diesel, petrol and other petroluem products’ and the ‘price of petrol and diesel in the country respectively’.

In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from, and out of the Consolidated Fund of India. A discussion and voting on the Demand for Grants under various ministries is also scheduled for today.

In Rajya Sabha, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will move The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 and Shripad Yesso Naik will move the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019.