Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: After Congress, TDP may file privilege motion against PM Modi

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: Union Minister Piyush Goyal is set to move the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday. The bill which was passed by Lok Sabha last week empowers authorities to attach and confiscate properties and assets of economic offenders like loan defaulters who flee the country. The ordinance will come into effect after the assent of the President. Apart from this, HRD Minister Prakash Javaderkar will also put forward the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for consideration and passage.
In Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi will move the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. Touted as India’s first comprehensive anti-trafficking bill, this was cleared by the Cabinet in February this year. The bill, however, has been met with opposition from activists who feel that the proposed law, if enacted will further marginalise vulnerable communities, such as consenting sex workers, trans people and children. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also take up the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for discussion in the House today.
On Tuesday, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Veerappa Moily, Jyotiraditya Scindia, KV Thomas and Rajeev Satav moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama contending that they “deliberately misled” Lok Sabha on the price of Rafale fighter jets.
While Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of increasing cost of Bullet Train Project in Lok Sabha, Rail Minister Piyush Goyal responded saying the BJP government belives in holistic development. Taking a jibe at Kharge, Goyal said the Congress leader is concerned only about the development of his own constituency
Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan raised the issue of rising crimes against women in the country. "What you need is not a new bill but the political will, the administrative skill to kill the evil," Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu said
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over NEET data leak matter. On Tuesday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had written to CBSE chairperson demanding a probe in the leak. According to a media report, the details of students who appeared for NEET 2018 were available on a portal at a cost of Rs 2 lakh.
A day after the debate over special status for Andhra Pradesh took place in Rajya Sabha, CM Chandrababu Naidu has asked his MPs to consider moving a privilege motion against the Prime Minister and Union Ministers. Naidu said the Centre's claim of fulfilling 90% of the promises made in AP Reorganisation is misleading, reported ANI
