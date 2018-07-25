Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: After Congress, TDP may file privilege motion against PM Modi

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: The monsoon session is spread over a span of 24 days with a total of 18 sittings in all. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: The monsoon session is spread over a span of 24 days with a total of 18 sittings in all. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: Union Minister Piyush Goyal is set to move the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday. The bill which was passed by Lok Sabha last week empowers authorities to attach and confiscate properties and assets of economic offenders like loan defaulters who flee the country. The ordinance will come into effect after the assent of the President. Apart from this, HRD Minister Prakash Javaderkar will also put forward the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for consideration and passage.

In Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi will move the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. Touted as India’s first comprehensive anti-trafficking bill, this was cleared by the Cabinet in February this year. The bill, however, has been met with opposition from activists who feel that the proposed law, if enacted will further marginalise vulnerable communities, such as consenting sex workers, trans people and children. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also take up the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for discussion in the House today.

On Tuesday, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Veerappa Moily, Jyotiraditya Scindia, KV Thomas and Rajeev Satav moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama contending that they “deliberately misled” Lok Sabha on the price of Rafale fighter jets.