Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: Will raise lynching issue in House today, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: The monsoon session is spread over a span of 24 days with a total of 18 sittings in all.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: After a fiery exchange among MPs during the 12-hour debate on the no-confidence motion on Friday– which the NDA government defeated easily — Parliament has reconvened today to discuss key legislative bills.

While Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will introduce The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will put forward The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also introduce The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in the lower House today.

The Rajya Sabha, which passed The Prevention of Corruption Bill (Amendment), 2013 last week, will today discuss The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha had passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018. On Friday, the Lok Sabha saw heated exchanges between the Opposition and the BJP, outlining the broad battlelines of the 2019 general elections. While 126 members supported the motion, 325 MPs rejected it.