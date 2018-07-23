Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: Will raise lynching issue in House today, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow Us:
Monday, July 23, 2018
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: After the showdown during the no-confidence motion last week, the Parliament today has reconvened to discuss key legislative bills. Follow this space to track all latest developments

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 23, 2018 12:09:59 pm
Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: After a fiery exchange among MPs during the 12-hour debate on the no-confidence motion on Friday– which the NDA government defeated easily — Parliament has reconvened today to discuss key legislative bills.

While Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will introduce The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will put forward The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also introduce The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in the lower House today.

The Rajya Sabha, which passed The Prevention of Corruption Bill (Amendment), 2013 last week, will today discuss The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha had passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018. On Friday, the Lok Sabha saw heated exchanges between the Opposition and the BJP, outlining the broad battlelines of the 2019 general elections. While 126 members supported the motion, 325 MPs rejected it.

Live Blog

After the no-confidence motion debate held last week, key bills are slated for discussion in Parliament today. Follow LIVE UPDATES

12:07 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
Labour minister Gangwar says people are receiving the pension on time

In reply to Congress leader Rajeev Shankarrao Satav's questions regarding EPF data, Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar says that since September, people have been getting their pension on time. Gangwar also says that different sections of the society are considered before increments on the pension are done.

12:05 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
YSR Congress leader questions status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh to ensure funds do not return to the Union government.  "14 schools are already there in Andhra Pradesh," says Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

11:55 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
Tamil Nadu and Karnataka MPs raise issue over the lack of schools in tribal areas

Tamil Nadu AIADMK MP P R Sundaram and Karnataka Congress MP K H Muniyappa direct questions regarding the need for schools in tribal areas and the lack of it to which BJP MP Jual Oram said that schools are being built in tribal areas according to areawise priority. 

11:46 (IST) 23 Jul 2018

Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comment

11:39 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
PM Modi did not bother to answer any of our question: TDP MP Jayadev Galla

We had been moving the no-confidence motion for entire second half of budget session, finally the discussion took place but PM didn't bother to answer any of our question, we heard same statements, so nothing has changed for us, no option rather than to protest: TDP MP Jayadev Galla

11:37 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
After dressing up in different ways for Budget session, TDP MP Sivaprasad is Annamayya for the Monsoon session
11:33 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
11:31 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses Lower House

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar addressed Lok Sabha on the issue regarding the Higher Education Commission of India. He said that there is not going to be any change in the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/OBC reservations and the UGC is not going to be converted into a 'bureaucratic body' rather will continue being 'anonymous.' 

"We will only change the name.  The UGC has to concentrate on quality of education and maintenance of standards," he said.  

11:25 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
Session is adjourned as ruckus in the Upper house

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has issues a warning leading to a ruckus as MPs arrive late. Rajya Sabha is soon adjourned.

11:21 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
Punjab MPs concerned over growing unemployment rate; stage protest

Punjab MPs staged a protest before the start of the session over unemployment

11:14 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament

In protest demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, state MPs today staged a protest in the Parliament before the start of the monsoon session

11:00 (IST) 23 Jul 2018
Cong leader Kharge slams government ahead of the Parliament Monsoon session

Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge at the start of the Parliament Monsoon session criticized the government saying it 'does not want the situation in the country to improve'

10:54 (IST) 23 Jul 2018

Welcome to live blog. After the showdown during the no-confidence motion last week, the Parliament will reconvene on Monday to discuss key legislative bills. Follow this space to track all latest developments

No confidence motion in lok sabha against nda government In this combo of four photos is seen Congress President Rahul Gandhi as he hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday (PTI)

The day-long debate in the Lower House on no-confidence motion saw the government and the Opposition trade charges with each other. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, listed out the unfulfilled promises -- that he termed jumlas -- of the Modi government. After his blistering speech, Gandhi then walked over to the prime minister, surprising him with a hug.

Responding to the debate on the motion, PM Modi said the no-confidence motion against his government was a way to spread “negative politics” by "some people". Sending a message to others in the Opposition ranks, Modi used Rahul Gandhi’s remark that he (the Prime Minister) could not look him in the eye. He said this was true because anyone who had dared to “look straight into their eyes had been put down by the family”. “I pray to God to give you the strength to bring a no-confidence motion in 2024 also," he added. He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for asking him to stand up for a hug after walking across to his chair in the Lok Sabha, saying the Congress president appeared to be in a hurry to occupy his seat.

