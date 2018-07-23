Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 LIVE: Will raise lynching issue in House today, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: After a fiery exchange among MPs during the 12-hour debate on the no-confidence motion on Friday– which the NDA government defeated easily — Parliament has reconvened today to discuss key legislative bills.
While Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will introduce The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will put forward The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also introduce The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in the lower House today.
The Rajya Sabha, which passed The Prevention of Corruption Bill (Amendment), 2013 last week, will today discuss The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
On Thursday, the Lok Sabha had passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018. On Friday, the Lok Sabha saw heated exchanges between the Opposition and the BJP, outlining the broad battlelines of the 2019 general elections. While 126 members supported the motion, 325 MPs rejected it.
In reply to Congress leader Rajeev Shankarrao Satav's questions regarding EPF data, Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar says that since September, people have been getting their pension on time. Gangwar also says that different sections of the society are considered before increments on the pension are done.
YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh to ensure funds do not return to the Union government. "14 schools are already there in Andhra Pradesh," says Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Tamil Nadu AIADMK MP P R Sundaram and Karnataka Congress MP K H Muniyappa direct questions regarding the need for schools in tribal areas and the lack of it to which BJP MP Jual Oram said that schools are being built in tribal areas according to areawise priority.
Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comment
We had been moving the no-confidence motion for entire second half of budget session, finally the discussion took place but PM didn't bother to answer any of our question, we heard same statements, so nothing has changed for us, no option rather than to protest: TDP MP Jayadev Galla
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar addressed Lok Sabha on the issue regarding the Higher Education Commission of India. He said that there is not going to be any change in the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/OBC reservations and the UGC is not going to be converted into a 'bureaucratic body' rather will continue being 'anonymous.'
"We will only change the name. The UGC has to concentrate on quality of education and maintenance of standards," he said.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has issues a warning leading to a ruckus as MPs arrive late. Rajya Sabha is soon adjourned.
Punjab MPs staged a protest before the start of the session over unemployment
In protest demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, state MPs today staged a protest in the Parliament before the start of the monsoon session
Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge at the start of the Parliament Monsoon session criticized the government saying it 'does not want the situation in the country to improve'
