Thursday, July 19, 2018
  • Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition set to oppose RTI bill in Rajya Sabha, says will not allow ‘dilution’
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Key bills like Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 and Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2013 are likely to be taken up in Parliament today. Follow this space to track the latest developments

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2018 11:11:53 am
By undermining Parliament, government is curtailing the role of the Opposition Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: The Monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to have 18 sittings, will end on August 10.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: A showdown between the Opposition and the NDA is likely with the government planning to introduce the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2018 in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The government has proposed changes to three sections of the RTI Act, which are related to ranks, salaries, allowances and tenure of the Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners of the Centre and states. Challenging the changes, the Opposition said it is committed to fighting any “attempt” by the Centre to “dilute” the Act and resist any amendments to it.

Apart from this, the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2013, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill 2018 are also scheduled to come up for consideration and passage in the House. In Lok Sabha, the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 and Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 is listed for consideration and passage.

On Day 1 of the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted Telugu Desam Party’s no-confidence motion against the Modi government. The motion that is to be taken up on Friday has ended the impasse that had washed out the Budget session. Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were largely smooth after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu agreed to take up the TDP members’ demand of a debate on the grant of special package for Andhra Pradesh, sometime next week.

Live Blog

The Opposition is expected to protest against the government's amendments to Right to Information Act today. Follow LIVE UPDATES

11:09 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
House proceedings begin

Question Hour is underway in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

11:08 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Rahul Gandhi slams proposed ammendments to RTI Act
11:07 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Sonia Gandhi's maths is weak: Ananth Kumar on no-trust motion

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar took a jibe against Sonia Gandhi saying that the government has a majority and will sail through the motion. "Sonia ji's maths is weak. They had calculated similarly in 1996. We know what happened then. Their calculation is wrong yet again. Modi govt has a majority both inside & outside Parliament. NDA will vote against No confidence motion," he said. Outside the House, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had told reporters: “Who says we don’t have the numbers?”.

11:03 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
DMK extends support to no-trust motion

DMK working president MK Stalin said that while the party has no seat in Lok Sabha to participate in the no-confidence motion, it supports the Opposition. "In spite of having no option to vote for No-Confidence Motion in Parliament, DMK supports the no confidence motion brought by TDP. We request AIADMK also to support no confidence motion in Parliament," he said, reported ANI

10:54 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
YSRCP MPs raise voice for special status for Andhra Pradesh
10:45 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

Congress has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of mob lynching

10:43 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Telling numbers: Bills introduced, passed and pending in the 16th Lok Sabha

10:26 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Not going to attend Parliament Session, fed up with political system: TDP MP

"I am not going to attend Parliament session, you can say that I violated the party whip. I'm fed up with the centre & our TDP govt. I'm fed up with the whole political system," JC Diwakar Reddy, TDP MP told ANI

10:07 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
What are the bills expected to be taken up this Monsoon Session?

The Indian Express' Associate Editor Liz Mathew explains what a no-confidence motion amounts to and how can it impact the Modi government. She also discusses key bills that are likely to be taken up in the current Monsoon Session. According to PRS Legislative Research, a total of 68 Bills are pending in Parliament. Of these, 25 Bills are listed for consideration and passage, and three for withdrawal during the session. 18 new Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage. Listen here

09:58 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Jan Adhikar Party MP gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

Jan Adhikar Party MP Pappu Yadav has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of Special Status to Bihar, reports ANI

09:29 (IST) 19 Jul 2018

Welcome to the live blog. It is expected to an action-packed day today at the Parliament with key bills like the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2018 the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2013 and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 likely to come up for discussion today. Follow this space to track all the latest developments from both the Houses

In a major development, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitted an Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained hopeful of a peaceful Session and asserted that his government was ready for debate on any issue raised by political parties. "Any party wants to raise any issue, this government is ready for a discussion," he told reporters just before the beginning of the session. The prime minister expressed the hope that Parliament's functioning will be an inspiration for state assemblies in the country.

