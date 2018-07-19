Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition set to oppose RTI bill in Rajya Sabha, says will not allow ‘dilution’

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: The Monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to have 18 sittings, will end on August 10. Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: The Monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to have 18 sittings, will end on August 10.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: A showdown between the Opposition and the NDA is likely with the government planning to introduce the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2018 in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The government has proposed changes to three sections of the RTI Act, which are related to ranks, salaries, allowances and tenure of the Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners of the Centre and states. Challenging the changes, the Opposition said it is committed to fighting any “attempt” by the Centre to “dilute” the Act and resist any amendments to it.

Apart from this, the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2013, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill 2018 are also scheduled to come up for consideration and passage in the House. In Lok Sabha, the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 and Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 is listed for consideration and passage.

On Day 1 of the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted Telugu Desam Party’s no-confidence motion against the Modi government. The motion that is to be taken up on Friday has ended the impasse that had washed out the Budget session. Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were largely smooth after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu agreed to take up the TDP members’ demand of a debate on the grant of special package for Andhra Pradesh, sometime next week.