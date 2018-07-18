Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Opposition plans no-confidence motion on day 1

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have only 18 sittings spread over 24 days. Parliament Monsoon Session 2018: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have only 18 sittings spread over 24 days.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2018 Live Update: With twelve Opposition parties deciding to bring a motion of no-confidence in the Lok Sabha against the Modi-led BJP government, the Parliament Monsoon Session, scheduled to begin from Wednesday, is expected to be a stormy affair. The N Chandrababu-led Telugu Desam Party, NDA’s former ally, had already given notice for a no-trust motion on Tuesday for failing to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. The notice is likely to be taken up today.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tuesday said the Opposition would flag issues “agitating” the people including lynchings by cow vigilantes, unemployment, failure of the Centre’s foreign policy, safety of women, misrule in J&K, dilution of the Atrocities Act by the Supreme Court and the dilution of reservations in autonomous institutions like IITs. The BJP, meanwhile, is likely to raise Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s reported statement that his party is a “Muslim party”.

According to PRS Legislative Research, a total of 68 Bills are pending in Parliament. Of these, 25 Bills are listed for consideration and passage, and three for withdrawal during the session. 18 new Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage. Worries remain if the impasse seen in the Budget session will carry over to this session. Parliament’s budget session was the least productive budget session in 18 years.