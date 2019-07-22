Parliament LIVE: Unlawful Activities (Prevention), National Medical Commission Bill to be moved in LS

In the Lok Sabha today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 will also be taken for consideration to be passed in the Lower House.

On Friday, the government introduced the RTI (Amendment) Bill which proposes to give the Centre the powers to set the salaries and service conditions of Information Commissioners at central as well as state levels. The government’s move triggered protests from the Opposition.

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to improve access to quality and affordable medical education and ensure availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals in all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, several Private Members’ Bills will tabled. Both the houses are scheduled to commence at 11 am today.