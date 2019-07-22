Toggle Menu
Parliament LIVE: Unlawful Activities (Prevention), National Medical Commission Bill to be moved in LShttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-live-unlawful-activities-prevention-national-medical-commission-bill-to-be-moved-in-ls-5841047/

Parliament LIVE: Unlawful Activities (Prevention), National Medical Commission Bill to be moved in LS

Parliament LIVE: On Friday, the government introduced the RTI Bill which proposes to give the Centre the powers to set the salaries and service conditions of Information Commissioners at central as well as state levels. The government’s move triggered protests from the Opposition.

NIA bill, NIA bill parliament, amit shah nia, union budget, budget 2019, Inquilab editorial,
Home Minister Amit Shah. (File)

In the Lok Sabha today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019. The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019 will also be taken for consideration to be passed in the Lower House.

On Friday, the government introduced the RTI (Amendment) Bill which proposes to give the Centre the powers to set the salaries and service conditions of Information Commissioners at central as well as state levels. The government’s move triggered protests from the Opposition.

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to improve access to quality and affordable medical education and ensure availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals in all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, several Private Members’ Bills will tabled. Both the houses are scheduled to commence at 11 am today.

Live Blog

Follow LIVE updates on Parliament proceedings here.

In the Rajya Sabha today

In the Rajya Sabha today, Home Minister Amit Shah will move The Protection of Human Rights
(Amendment) Bill, 2019 to be passed.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also move The Appropriation (No.2) Bill 2019 to be passed.

Bills to be taken up for consideration today

Hi, welcome to our LIVE blog:  Following bills will be taken into consideration in the Parliament today: 

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019.
The Right to Information (Amendment)Bill, 2019. 
The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019.   
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.                                                                                                                                                                    

National Medical Commission bill, NMC bill, Lok Sabha, Parliament, National Medical Commission, NMC

Both the houses will commence at 11 am today. (File)

On Friday, The Protection of Human Right Act, 1993, was passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill was presented by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai assured that the National Human Rights Commission and state human rights commission will be made more representative and powerful.

The Transgender Persons Bill was also introduced the house by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot for consideration.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amritsar drug racket case: ‘My sons hid nothing from customs, cops’
2 Telangana BJP MP: Thrash forest officials who plant saplings on ‘Podu lands’
3 Express Daily Briefing: Countdown to Chandrayaan-2 launch begins; Karnataka floor test today; and more