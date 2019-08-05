WATCH PARLIAMENT LIVE: Govt scraps Article 370 that grants Kashmir special status

Hours after Section 144 CrPc was imposed in Srinagar, Home Minister Amit Shah scrapped Article 370 from Indian Constitution. Article 370 of the constitution is a ‘temporary provision’ which grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, the government also ordered the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Advertising

The clampdown in the state escalated early Monday midnight when the Centre imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district. Along with this move, mainstream party leaders – NC leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, among others – were placed under house arrest and mobile, broadband internet and cable TV services were entirely shut down. Kashmir clampdown: Follow LIVE updates here.

Where to watch Parliament proceedings

The viewers can tune in to Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV or Doordarshan channels where live proceedings shall be broadcast. Also, one can follow the Youtube channels of Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV for the live webcast of Parliament. Additionally, indianexpress.com will run a series of LIVE BLOGS that will provide an all-round coverage of the ongoing Parliament session.

Follow LIVE updates on Parliament Session