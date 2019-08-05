WATCH PARLIAMENT LIVE: Govt scraps Article 370 that grants Kashmir special status

Toggle Menu
WATCH PARLIAMENT LIVE: Amid the confusion over the deployment of security forces and the imposition of Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah scrapped Article 370 on the floor of Rajya Sabha Monday.

Furthermore, the government also ordered the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. (RSTV/PTI File Photo)

Hours after Section 144 CrPc was imposed in Srinagar, Home Minister Amit Shah scrapped Article 370 from Indian Constitution. Article 370 of the constitution is a ‘temporary provision’ which grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, the government also ordered the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The clampdown in the state escalated early Monday midnight when the Centre imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district. Along with this move, mainstream party leaders – NC leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, among others – were placed under house arrest and mobile, broadband internet and cable TV services were entirely shut down. Kashmir clampdown: Follow LIVE updates here.

