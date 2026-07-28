Parliament Live News Updates: Lok Sabha impasse could end today as anti-paper leak Bill goes up for discussion

The logjam in Lok Sabha is likely to end today with a discussion on the anti-paper leak Bill. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced on Monday and will be taken up for debate today. This comes after a week of repeated disruptions and three days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister following over a month-long protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak.

The breakthrough on Monday came after a day of behind-the-scenes negotiations led by Speaker Om Birla and government floor managers even as both Houses were repeatedly adjourned amid the Opposition’s protests against the police actions during the student protests. According to sources, Birla personally reached out to floor leaders across party lines during a three-hour adjournment from 2 pm to 5 pm. By evening, both sides had agreed that the Bill would be taken up on Tuesday, with members expected to move amendments before the government replies.

Story continues below this ad The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, tabled by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, seeks to strengthen the anti-paper leak law and increase the punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Live Updates Jul 28, 2026 09:31 AM IST Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju urges opposition to allow debate on anti-paper leak bill in parliament Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju urged the opposition to allow debate on anti-paper leak bill in parliament. He stated that the bill provides stringent, time-bound punishment for paper leak offenders.

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