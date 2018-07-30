Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon due to disruptions over NRC draft

Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha has passed the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2018 and the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill. (Photo: PTI) Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha has passed the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2018 and the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill. (Photo: PTI)

In the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the upper house witnessed disruptive in proceedings Monday. The chaotic scenes forced Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till noon.

While the transaction of Rajya Sabha members’ time like the zero hour, short duration as well as calling attention might be allowed to run smoothly, the passing of bills and related legislative business may suffer.

Though Rajya Sabha did transact legislative business since Parliament’s Monsoon session started on July 18, the opposition managed to prevail on several Bills. On July 18, discussion on the Motor Vehicles Bill was throttled after the BJD and AIADMK joined other opposition parties and raised objections stating that the Bill is violative of the tenets of federalism.

Meanwhile, a joint parliamentary committee which is looking into the proposal to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act has decided not to submit its report during the ongoing monsoon session.