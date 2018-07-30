Follow Us:
Monday, July 30, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon due to disruptions over NRC draft
Live now

Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon due to disruptions over NRC draft

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATES: The joint parliamentary committee which is looking into the amendment of six-decade-old Citizenship Act is reported to have decided not to submit its report during the ongoing monsoon session.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 30, 2018 11:56:54 am
Rajya Sabha members, submit notices for discussion though app, Rajya Sabha, Upper House, rules of the House, Chiarman M Venkaiah Naidu, Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha has passed the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2018 and the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill. (Photo: PTI)

In the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the upper house witnessed disruptive in proceedings Monday. The chaotic scenes forced Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till noon.

While the transaction of Rajya Sabha members’ time like the zero hour, short duration as well as calling attention might be allowed to run smoothly, the passing of bills and related legislative business may suffer.

Though Rajya Sabha did transact legislative business since Parliament’s Monsoon session started on July 18, the opposition managed to prevail on several Bills. On July 18, discussion on the Motor Vehicles Bill was throttled after the BJD and AIADMK joined other opposition parties and raised objections stating that the Bill is violative of the tenets of federalism.

Meanwhile, a joint parliamentary committee which is looking into the proposal to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act has decided not to submit its report during the ongoing monsoon session.

Live Blog

Parliament Monsoon Session: Follow LIVE UPDATES here

11:53 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
TMC leader blames central government for 'intentional' elimination of 40 lakh minorities

'Central Govt has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious and linguistic minorities from NRC(National Register of Citizens) which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam, PM should come to house and clarify it,'  TMC leader SS Roy was quoted as saying by ANI. 

(Photo Courtesy: ANI)

11:39 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Anurag Thakur questions India's energy dependency on crude oil from foreign countries

BJP MP Anurag Thakur questions India's energy dependency on crude oil from foreign countries. He lauds 'more than one crore' Indians for giving up their LPG subsidies.  

11:33 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar answers questions on entrance exams infrastucture

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar explained the scope of improvement in the infrastructure of entrance examinations. He also replied to MPs asking the rural-urban divide in terms of education facilities and the inherent lack of privileges of rural students as compared to their urban counterparts. 

11:23 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Lok Sabha: Union Tourism MinisterAlphons Kannanthanam answers MPs

Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam answers several questions pertaining to the development of temples, mosques with an effort to boost tourism activities in several states. 

11:15 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

Chaotic scenes in the upper house of the Parliament cause the Vice President to adjourn the House till noon. 

11:13 (IST) 30 Jul 2018
Proceedings commence in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha

The proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha commenced at 11 am Monday. As expected, Rajya Sabha proceedings witness unruly members, chaotic scenes. 

While moving the Bill for passage, MoS, Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla said it will bring down litigation and provide credibility to cheques and banking system.

On Monday, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is likely to move the Bill to 'establish and incorporate' a National Sports University in Manipur, a first of its kind specialised University to promote sports education in the areas of sports.