Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon due to disruptions over NRC draft

In the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the upper house witnessed disruptive in proceedings Monday. The chaotic scenes forced Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till noon.
While the transaction of Rajya Sabha members’ time like the zero hour, short duration as well as calling attention might be allowed to run smoothly, the passing of bills and related legislative business may suffer.
Though Rajya Sabha did transact legislative business since Parliament’s Monsoon session started on July 18, the opposition managed to prevail on several Bills. On July 18, discussion on the Motor Vehicles Bill was throttled after the BJD and AIADMK joined other opposition parties and raised objections stating that the Bill is violative of the tenets of federalism.
Meanwhile, a joint parliamentary committee which is looking into the proposal to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act has decided not to submit its report during the ongoing monsoon session.
'Central Govt has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious and linguistic minorities from NRC(National Register of Citizens) which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam, PM should come to house and clarify it,' TMC leader SS Roy was quoted as saying by ANI.
(Photo Courtesy: ANI)
BJP MP Anurag Thakur questions India's energy dependency on crude oil from foreign countries. He lauds 'more than one crore' Indians for giving up their LPG subsidies.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar explained the scope of improvement in the infrastructure of entrance examinations. He also replied to MPs asking the rural-urban divide in terms of education facilities and the inherent lack of privileges of rural students as compared to their urban counterparts.
Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam answers several questions pertaining to the development of temples, mosques with an effort to boost tourism activities in several states.
Chaotic scenes in the upper house of the Parliament cause the Vice President to adjourn the House till noon.
The proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha commenced at 11 am Monday. As expected, Rajya Sabha proceedings witness unruly members, chaotic scenes.