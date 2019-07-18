Parliament LIVE: MEA Jaishankar to discuss Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case in LS

A day after International Court of Justice ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will make a statement on the court verdict in the Lok Sabha today.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance Bill, 2019 that gives effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for FY 2019-2020.

In the Rajya Sabha today, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will introduce the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will introduce The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 for the purpose of creating an independent and autonomous regime for institutionalised arbitration.