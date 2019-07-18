Toggle Menu
Parliament LIVE: MEA Jaishankar to discuss Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case in LS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance Bill, 2019 that gives effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for FY 2019-2020.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (AP/File)

A day after International Court of Justice ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will make a statement on the court verdict in the Lok Sabha today.

In the Rajya Sabha today, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will introduce the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will introduce The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 for the purpose of creating an independent and autonomous regime for institutionalised arbitration.

ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav

Jaishankar further added that ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights & to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention.

EAM S Jaishankar on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: ICJ upheld India's claim

Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS over 'alarming situation due to spurt in crime in Delhi'

Parliament proceedings to begin at 11 am

Welcome to our LIVE blog. Today in Lok Sabha, Minister of External affairs S Jaishankar will discuss ICJ's verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav while in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will introduce the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019.

LS Speaker Om Birla commenting over the thin attendance in the evening session, appealed to the members of the House to spend maximum in the House and benefit from the debates. (File)

Rajya Sabha Tuesday passed the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Bill, 2019, empowering the Civil Aviation Ministry to bid out private airport projects on the basis of the pre-determined tariff.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy made a statement on “Security Situation in the North Eastern States of India.”

