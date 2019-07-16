Parliament LIVE: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy to make statement on security situation in Northeast
Parliament LIVE: In Rajya Sabha, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 are scheduled to be passed.
Parliament Session LIVE updates: In the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will make a statement on “Security Situation in the North Eastern States of India” while his Cabinet colleagues, Santosh Ganwar and Harsh Vardhan, will move a motion to include two members from the House to the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Indian Nursing Council, respectively. Also, the House will take up for discussion the demand for grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
In Rajya Sabha, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 are likely to be passed after discussion.
On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which seeks to empower the agency to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests on foreign soil. Besides this, the amendments will also allow the NIA to probe cybercrimes and cases of human trafficking. During the discussion, Parliament also witnessed a spat between Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, with the BJP chief asserting that he is not frightening anyone but cannot help when someone has fear in their minds.
Defending the amendments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered opposition claims over “misuse” of the NIA law. He asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government will never misuse it on the basis of religion and said instead it will ensure the menace of terrorism is uprooted irrespective of the religion of the guilty.
He also targeted the previous Congress-led UPA government for repealing anti-terror act POTA, saying it was not done because of its alleged misuse but to “save its vote bank”. Shah further said terror attacks witnessed an upsurge after the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) was repealed resulting in the same UPA government being forced to constitute NIA after the Mumbai attacks.
Seeking all-party support for the bill’s passage, Shah said a division in the House on the issue of strengthening the agency will send out a wrong message and boost the morale of terrorists. Parliament should speak in one voice in giving powers to the NIA to send out a message to terrorists and the world, he asserted.