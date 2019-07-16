Parliament LIVE: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy to make statement on security situation in Northeast

Parliament Session LIVE updates: In the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will make a statement on “Security Situation in the North Eastern States of India” while his Cabinet colleagues, Santosh Ganwar and Harsh Vardhan, will move a motion to include two members from the House to the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Indian Nursing Council, respectively. Also, the House will take up for discussion the demand for grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

In Rajya Sabha, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 are likely to be passed after discussion.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which seeks to empower the agency to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests on foreign soil. Besides this, the amendments will also allow the NIA to probe cybercrimes and cases of human trafficking. During the discussion, Parliament also witnessed a spat between Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, with the BJP chief asserting that he is not frightening anyone but cannot help when someone has fear in their minds.