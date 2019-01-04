Parliament LIVE: Day after din in house, Lok Sabha proceedings underway
Parliament LIVE Updates: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that government will have no objection in holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with general elections slated later this year if the Election Commission so desired.
Lok Sabha is likely to debate on Rafale fighter jets deal on Friday as the House reconvenes today, a day after it was adjourned following protests and sloganeering from the Opposition. On Thursday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also expected to speak on the issue but it didn’t materialise due to disruptions. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended 21 MPs from the AIADMK and TDP for four days for disrupting proceedings despite several warnings from her.
Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed a two-hour debate on Kashmir issue. It was on a resolution to approve the December 19 proclamation imposing President’s rule. It saw Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley crossing swords, each accusing the other’s party of “alienating” the people of the state.
Live Blog
A day after it was adjourned amid protests, the Lok Sabha is likely to debate on Rafale. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES
Lok Sabha proceedings start with discussion on distribution of resources among states; question hour underway
The lower house on Friday started with a question on the distribution of resources among states. The discussion is underway with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley replying to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on the situation in Kerala.
In #LokSabha today
Bills to be discussed:
The Companies (Amendment) Bill, The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, The National Medical Commission Bill, The Dentists (Amendment) Bill.
The debate on Rafale didn't materialise in the Lok Sabha yesterday. However, the Rajya Sabha debate on Kashmir issue saw a face-off between Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Finace Minister Arun Jaitley.
When Azad asked whether the government was willing to hold assembly elections along with Lok Sabha polls, Rajnath Singh said “yadi Election Commission chahta hai toh hamari sarkar ko koi aapati nahin hogi" (If the Election Commission desires, our government will have no objection).
Rajya Sabha then passed with a voice vote a resolution moved by Singh, seeking approval of the House for imposition of President’s rule.
Lok Sabha proceedings start with discussion on distribution of resources among states; question hour underway
The lower house on Friday started with a question on the distribution of resources among states. The discussion is underway with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley replying to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on the situation in Kerala.
In #LokSabha today
Bills to be discussed:
The Companies (Amendment) Bill, The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill,
The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill,
The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill,
The National Medical Commission Bill,
The Dentists (Amendment) Bill.