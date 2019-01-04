Parliament LIVE: Day after din in house, Lok Sabha proceedings underway

Lok Sabha is likely to debate on Rafale fighter jets deal on Friday as the House reconvenes today, a day after it was adjourned following protests and sloganeering from the Opposition. On Thursday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also expected to speak on the issue but it didn’t materialise due to disruptions. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended 21 MPs from the AIADMK and TDP for four days for disrupting proceedings despite several warnings from her.

In Rajya Sabha, the debate on Kashmir issue gained momentum as Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the situation in the Valley deteriorated in the last 4.5 years. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that government will have no objection in holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with general elections slated later this year if the Election Commission so desired. Singh’s statement came nearly a month and a half after Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir assembly and a fortnight after President’s rule was imposed in the state.

Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed a two-hour debate on Kashmir issue. It was on a resolution to approve the December 19 proclamation imposing President’s rule. It saw Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley crossing swords, each accusing the other’s party of “alienating” the people of the state.