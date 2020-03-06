Follow Us:
Friday, March 06, 2020
Parliament LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi, other Cong leaders protest suspension of MPs

Parliament LIVE: According to today's schedule in Lok Sabha today, the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will also be moved in the Lok Sabha for consideration.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 6, 2020 11:50:07 am
Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders protest at Parliament over suspension of MPs. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Parliament LIVE:  With the Opposition showing no signs of compromise on its stand to discuss communal violence in Delhi on priority, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon while Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till March 11.

Earlier in the day, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs were seen protesting outside the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament over the suspension of seven Congress MPs and Delhi violence. Some protesters were seen holding placards saying “Amit Shah resign.”

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Kodikunnil Suresh also adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over DelhiViolence. Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘need to provide relief to riot-affected families in Delhi & setting up of an independent inquiry commission’.

On Thursday, seven Congress MPs who were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining period of the Budget Session for “misconduct” after they trooped to the Well and snatched papers from the Speaker’s table. The Congress members were protesting against a Rajasthan MP who called for a probe on whether coronavirus is being spread from the “home” of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who has been particular about chairing the proceedings without any major breaks ever since he took over as the presiding officer, missed the session for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

According to today’s schedule in Lok Sabha today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration.  Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.  Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will move the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Budget session in both houses appears headed for a complete washout in wake of Delhi violence. Get latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha here.

    11:31 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 11

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till March 11. The government has agreed to discuss the Delhi riots on March 11. 

    11:09 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 PM

    Proceedings in Lok Sabha began with din over communal violence in Delhi. The House has been adjourned till noon.  

    11:07 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Rahul Gandhi along with other MPs protest at Parliament

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.   (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) 

    10:47 (IST)06 Mar 2020

    Welcome to our LIVE blog. Follow this space to get the latest updates on Budget sessions in the Parliament today. 

    Parliamnent budget session, Modi government, Lok Sabha, seven Congress lawmakers suspended, congress mps suspended, lok sabha, meenakshi lekhi, coronavirus remark on sonia gandhi, indian express news Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended from the Lok Sabha over "misconduct" on Thursday.  (ANI Photo)

    The government on Thursday said it will press for the termination of Lok Sabha membership of one of the seven Congress lawmakers who were suspended after unruly scenes in the House. “We will seek the expulsion of one member from the House,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the media. He refrained from naming the member, but official sources disclosed that the reference was to Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Kaliabor constituency of Assam and son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. The Congress MPs were suspended under Rule 374 of the Rules of Procedure For The Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

    Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid protests and unrelenting sloganeering by Opposition members over the Delhi riots, which have left 53 people dead so far.

    With the protests continuing, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, “This is Parliament, not a bazaar.”

    Before the adjournment of the House, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a statement on the coronavirus situation in the country and members, including those from the Opposition, made constructive suggestions.

