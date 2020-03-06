Parliament LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi, other Cong leaders protest suspension of MPs

Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders protest at Parliament over suspension of MPs. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders protest at Parliament over suspension of MPs. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Parliament LIVE: With the Opposition showing no signs of compromise on its stand to discuss communal violence in Delhi on priority, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon while Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till March 11.

Earlier in the day, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs were seen protesting outside the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament over the suspension of seven Congress MPs and Delhi violence. Some protesters were seen holding placards saying “Amit Shah resign.”

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Kodikunnil Suresh also adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over DelhiViolence. Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘need to provide relief to riot-affected families in Delhi & setting up of an independent inquiry commission’.

On Thursday, seven Congress MPs who were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining period of the Budget Session for “misconduct” after they trooped to the Well and snatched papers from the Speaker’s table. The Congress members were protesting against a Rajasthan MP who called for a probe on whether coronavirus is being spread from the “home” of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who has been particular about chairing the proceedings without any major breaks ever since he took over as the presiding officer, missed the session for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

According to today’s schedule in Lok Sabha today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will move the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.