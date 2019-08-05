Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah likely to address House over Kashmir clampdown, Cong seeks Adjournment Motion

Toggle Menu
Parliament Kashmir issue LIVE updates: The clampdown in Kashmir is likely to echo in Parliament today with several Congress MPs giving an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament. (Express photo)

Parliament Kashmir issue LIVE updates: The clampdown in Kashmir is likely to echo in Parliament today with several Congress MPs giving an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to address both the Houses over the issue.

Late Sunday night, Section 144 CrPc was imposed in Srinagar and mainstream party leaders–Omar and Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, among others were placed under house arrest.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman has also decided that due to some ‘urgent legislative business’ today, the Zero Hour submissions will be taken in the House after the completion of Legislative Business listed for the day.

The clampdown in Kashmir is likely to be discussed in both Houses of Parliament. Follow LIVE updates here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to a statement on Kashmir in the Upper House today at 11 am.

Congress moves Adjournment Motion over Kashmir clampdown

Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha, over Kashmir issue.

Amit Shah to address Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today. He is likely to address the Kashmir issue.

(Express photo: Anil Sharma)

Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog of the Parliament. The clampdown in Kashmir is likely to echo in Parliament today with several Congress MPs giving an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha. 

PDP MP's protest at the Parliament premises. (Express photo: Anil Sharma)

Meanwhile, PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz were seen wearing black bands at the Parliament area, as a mark of protest against the situation in Kashmir.

On Friday the Lok Sabha passed the Dam Safety Bill aiming to institute uniform safety procedures for dams in India. If the bill is made into a law, then dam owners will have to provide a dam safety unit in each dam. The dam safety unit will be required to inspect the dam before and after the monsoon session, and also during and after natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.

It also passed the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member of a trust running the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial.

