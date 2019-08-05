Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah likely to address House over Kashmir clampdown, Cong seeks Adjournment Motion

Parliament Kashmir issue LIVE updates: The clampdown in Kashmir is likely to echo in Parliament today with several Congress MPs giving an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to address both the Houses over the issue.

Kashmir clampdown: Follow LIVE updates here.

Late Sunday night, Section 144 CrPc was imposed in Srinagar and mainstream party leaders–Omar and Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, among others were placed under house arrest.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman has also decided that due to some ‘urgent legislative business’ today, the Zero Hour submissions will be taken in the House after the completion of Legislative Business listed for the day.