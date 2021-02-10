Parliament Highlights: Shun arrogance over farm laws, Opposition tells govt

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Parliament Highlights: Opposition members on Tuesday asked the government in Lok Sabha to shun its “arrogance” over the three new farm laws and repeal them. Refering to “Khalistani” and “Maoists” barbs used by some people against the protesting farmers, Congress’ Preneet Kaur said this was wrong and the “black laws” should be repealed.

Speaking about the Uttrakhand glacier burst in Parliament, Union Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that the central and local teams are leaving no stone unturned in dealing with it and aiming to save as many lives as possible. Giving out details of the rescue operation, Shah said that 450 jawans of ITBP, 5 teams of NDRF, 8 teams of Indian Army, a Navy team and 5 IAF helicopters are engaged in search and rescue operations.” The Centre has also given Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of the diseased, he added.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his retirement speech attributed his success to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said that he was proud to be a “Hindustani Musalman”(Indian Muslim) and represent the minority community in a country like India. Azad expressed gratitude to opportunities given to him under the leadership of former PM Rajeev Gandhi, Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He also thanked the Prime Minister and other members for their respects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional in parliament on Tuesday as he bid farewell to Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and said that his legacy in national politics will be hard to replace. “As a leader of opposition, it’s easy to engage in party politics, but Ghulam Nabi Azad ji rose above this and always prioritised the prosperity of the country first.” Modi also said that he will be open to his suggestions on political matters even after his retirement.

Meanwhile, leaders of the opposition parties and farm unions hit out at PM Modi on Monday for his andolan-jivi (survivors on protests) remarks , calling it an insult to the farmers. The opposition also countered Modi’s comments on “damaging” international interference. BJP members on the other hand asserted that Modi’s remarks resolved the confusion regarding the issue and laid out a clear direction for future. Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Kovind’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the newly-passed farm laws should be given a chance and that the MSP system is here to stay.