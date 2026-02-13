Parliament Day 13 Highlights: Kharge-Chairman standoff, Oppn protest over Puri’s ‘Epstein link’ — All that happened today

The 13th day of the Parliament’s Budget session saw sharp exchanges in the Rajya Sabha, and continuation of the Opposition’s protest outside Parliament over allegations against a Union Minister. The Parliament was later adjourned till March 9.

Kharge demands inclusion of expunged parts of his speech

At the beginning of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition in the house, Mallikarjun Kharge asked the Chair to restore parts of his speech that had been removed from official records. These remarks were made during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

However, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan declined the request, saying that once remarks are expunged, they cannot be brought back on record.