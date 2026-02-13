Parliament Day 13 Highlights: Kharge-Chairman standoff, Oppn protest over Puri’s ‘Epstein link’ — All that happened today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The 13th day of the Parliament’s Budget session saw sharp exchanges in the Rajya Sabha, and continuation of the Opposition’s protest outside Parliament over allegations against a Union Minister. The Parliament was later adjourned till March 9.
At the beginning of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition in the house, Mallikarjun Kharge asked the Chair to restore parts of his speech that had been removed from official records. These remarks were made during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.
However, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan declined the request, saying that once remarks are expunged, they cannot be brought back on record.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman intervened, quoting parliamentary rules to explain that the Chair has the authority to remove words considered defamatory, indecent or unparliamentary. She also accused the Congress leader of questioning the authority of the Chair.
Outside Parliament, Opposition MPs staged a protest near the Makar Dwar demanding the resignation of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The protest followed allegations made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who claimed that recently released files related to US financier Jeffrey Epstein contained information linking the minister to him.
Puri has denied any wrongdoing, saying that any meetings with Epstein were limited and professional in nature.
Inside the House, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien raised concerns over low wages and unemployment. He proposed a legally enforceable national minimum wage applicable to all workers, including those in the gig economy and unorganised sector. Calling the idea the ‘Universal Minimum Annual National Guarantee’ (UMANG), he argued that a single national wage floor, revised annually and linked to inflation, would help workers meet basic living costs.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh strongly criticised the Agniveer recruitment scheme, saying it had caused distress among young aspirants. He said many youths felt their hopes of serving the country had been dashed by delays and uncertainty under the scheme.
Later in the day, both Houses were adjourned till March 9. Before the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Ministers from several departments laid official papers on the Table of the House, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi made a statement on action taken on recommendations related to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
From the opening day of this T20 World Cup, an upset has been looming. And at the end of the first week on Friday, Zimbabwe handed Australia a rude awakening in Colombo. After Zimbabwe's batting unit came up with a fool-proof game plan on a slow Premadasa track to set Australia a 170-run target, their attack humbled Australia.