Parliament Day 13 Highlights: Kharge-Chairman standoff, Oppn protest over Puri’s ‘Epstein link’ — All that happened today

At the start of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asked the Chair to restore parts of his speech that had been removed from official records. These remarks were made during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address and were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 04:22 PM IST
Sitharaman counters LoP Rahul Gandhi on farmers, food security & dataBudget Session Day 13: Sharp exchanges in Rajya Sabha, Opposition protest outside Parliament; both Houses adjourned till March 9. (ANI)
The 13th day of the Parliament’s Budget session saw sharp exchanges in the Rajya Sabha, and continuation of the Opposition’s protest outside Parliament over allegations against a Union Minister. The Parliament was later adjourned till March 9.

Kharge demands inclusion of expunged parts of his speech

At the beginning of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition in the house, Mallikarjun Kharge asked the Chair to restore parts of his speech that had been removed from official records. These remarks were made during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

However, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan declined the request, saying that once remarks are expunged, they cannot be brought back on record.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman intervened, quoting parliamentary rules to explain that the Chair has the authority to remove words considered defamatory, indecent or unparliamentary. She also accused the Congress leader of questioning the authority of the Chair.

Oppn demands resignation of Hardeep Puri over ‘Epstein files’ allegations

Outside Parliament, Opposition MPs staged a protest near the Makar Dwar demanding the resignation of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The protest followed allegations made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who claimed that recently released files related to US financier Jeffrey Epstein contained information linking the minister to him.

Puri has denied any wrongdoing, saying that any meetings with Epstein were limited and professional in nature.

Also read | Joint parliamentary panel gets time until Monsoon Session to submit report on Bill to replace UGC

TMC raises concerns over low wages

Inside the House, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien raised concerns over low wages and unemployment. He proposed a legally enforceable national minimum wage applicable to all workers, including those in the gig economy and unorganised sector. Calling the idea the ‘Universal Minimum Annual National Guarantee’ (UMANG), he argued that a single national wage floor, revised annually and linked to inflation, would help workers meet basic living costs.

Agniveer scheme causing youths distress: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh strongly criticised the Agniveer recruitment scheme, saying it had caused distress among young aspirants. He said many youths felt their hopes of serving the country had been dashed by delays and uncertainty under the scheme.

Later in the day, both Houses were adjourned till March 9. Before the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Ministers from several departments laid official papers on the Table of the House, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi made a statement on action taken on recommendations related to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

