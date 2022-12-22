PM Modi, MPs wear masks amid concerns of rise in Covid-19 cases globally

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday were advised to wear face masks following reports of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the Upper House in the first half of the day, was seen wearing a mask, along with House Speakers and several other MPs.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya briefed the Lok Sabha on the precautionary measures taken. India has started randomly testing 2% of international travellers from Dec. 22, he said. Additionally, states have been asked to conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case in order to track new variants, he added.

In Rajya Sabha, Vice-President and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked MPs to practice social distancing and take precautionary measures like the use of sanitisers and booster doses. “I urge all the members to be extra cautious about the surging Covid cases in the world,” Dhankhar said, as per the news agency PTI. “It is our ardent duty to set an example before our countrymen.”

“Currently, the Covid situation is getting alarming. We need to be vigilant and take all precautionary steps, including wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing,” he added.

“I urge all of you to wear masks inside the House as well,” Dhankhar said. “Once again I request you that we need to join hands and lead the nation by example.”

In Lok Sabha too, Speaker Om Birla, who attended the session wearing a mask, urged MPs to wear a mask. He reminded that masks are available at all entry points to the chamber for members and are available for journalists covering the proceedings.

Several MPs like BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and former Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were among the several MPs seen wearing masks. “We were asked to wear masks before entering the Lok Sabha chamber. We welcome this step. The Lok Sabha Secretariat had made arrangements to ensure enough masks were available for members,” said Tiwari.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, however, accused the Opposition of flouting the Speakers’ request. “Both the Chairs in Parliament have requested the members to wear face masks during proceedings. But the leaders from the Opposition didn’t wear masks, which shows their attitude towards Covid guidelines,” he said.

In light of the rise in Covid cases reported in China, PM Modi has called a high-level meeting with health officials on Thursday to review the situation in India. Earlier on Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to States and Union Territories to ramp up genome sequencing.

Health Ministry advisory on Covid-19

Health Minister Mandaviya held a high-level meeting with experts and officials on Wednesday to review the situation in the country. He is set to address both Houses of Parliament on this issue on Thursday afternoon.

Following the meeting, Mandaviya urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. He also directed officials to “fully gear up and strengthen surveillance.”

Meanwhile, authorities are set to restart random testing of international passengers on arrival at airports. Sources reported that two cases of the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron have been recorded in the country — the first in Odisha in September and the second in Gujarat in November.

According to data presented at the meeting, the number of daily cases has remained low in India, with an average of 158 positive cases reported per day during the week ending December 19. India has been registering around 1,200 cases a week.