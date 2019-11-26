Parliament LIVE Updates: Oppn may skip Constitution Day joint session to protest ‘murder of democracy’

Parliament Winter Session 2019, Constitution Day 2019 LIVE Updates: The special joint sitting in Parliament, organised on the occasion of Constitution Day on Tuesday may see the Opposition parties boycotting it in protest against what they are calling the “murder of democracy” in Maharashtra and the “manhandling” of women MPs by security staff in the Lok Sabha.

The parties — 12 so far — along with some Independent members will assemble below the statue of B R Ambedkar to protest against the situation in Maharashtra. It will be led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who personally reached out to many opposition parties on Monday to join the agitation and to discuss the joint sitting. The parties expected to be at the protest are the Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), SP, BSP, AAP, JD(S), RSP and IUML

On Monday, Congress MPs clashed with Lok Sabha marshals amid vociferous protests over what they called “murder of democracy” in Maharashtra, forcing Speaker Om Birla to take action against two MPs. On the other hand, two women MPs from the main opposition party alleged that they were “manhandled” by the marshals

Also, Rajya Sabha failed to transact any meaningful business Monday as the Opposition protested Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s decision to not permit a discussion on the revocation of President’s Rule in Maharashtra over the weekend.