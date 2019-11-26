Parliament LIVE Updates: Oppn may skip Constitution Day joint session to protest ‘murder of democracy’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-constitution-day-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-bjp-congress-modi-6137122/
Parliament LIVE Updates: Oppn may skip Constitution Day joint session to protest ‘murder of democracy’
Parliament Winter Session 2019, Constitution Day 2019 LIVE Updates: In Rajya Sabha, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot and the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Parliament Winter Session 2019, Constitution Day 2019 LIVE Updates: The special joint sitting in Parliament, organised on the occasion of Constitution Day on Tuesday may see the Opposition parties boycotting it in protest against what they are calling the “murder of democracy” in Maharashtra and the “manhandling” of women MPs by security staff in the Lok Sabha.
The parties — 12 so far — along with some Independent members will assemble below the statue of B R Ambedkar to protest against the situation in Maharashtra. It will be led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who personally reached out to many opposition parties on Monday to join the agitation and to discuss the joint sitting. The parties expected to be at the protest are the Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), SP, BSP, AAP, JD(S), RSP and IUML
On Monday, Congress MPs clashed with Lok Sabha marshals amid vociferous protests over what they called “murder of democracy” in Maharashtra, forcing Speaker Om Birla to take action against two MPs. On the other hand, two women MPs from the main opposition party alleged that they were “manhandled” by the marshals
Also, Rajya Sabha failed to transact any meaningful business Monday as the Opposition protested Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s decision to not permit a discussion on the revocation of President’s Rule in Maharashtra over the weekend.
Welcome to our Parliament LIVE blog. Opposition parties may boycott Tuesday’s special joint sitting in Parliament, organised on the occasion of Constitution Day, in protest against what they are calling the “murder of democracy” in Maharashtra and the “manhandling” of women MPs by security staff in the Lok Sabha. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
On the seventh day of the winter session of Parliament, several bills are scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
In the lower house, Bills including the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for discussion.
While in the upper house, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot and the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
On Monday, the Centre introduced the International Financial Authority Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha, which is aimed at establishing an international financial services centres (IFSCs) authority for regulating financial services in all such centres in the country. The Bill was introduced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the lower house.
Also, the Citizenship Amendment Bill slated to be introduced in the current session of Parliament would not be a replica of the last Bill that lapsed with the term of the 16th Lok Sabha but would have some “additional clarifications”, providing some definitions regarding illegal immigrants and refugees to bring clarity on provisions of the Bill, according to a Home Ministry official. A contentious legislation, the Bill seeks to amend a 1955 law to allow Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan apply for Indian citizenship, while keeping out Muslims.
Welcome to our Parliament LIVE blog. Opposition parties may boycott Tuesday’s special joint sitting in Parliament, organised on the occasion of Constitution Day, in protest against what they are calling the “murder of democracy” in Maharashtra and the “manhandling” of women MPs by security staff in the Lok Sabha. Follow to get all the latest updates here!