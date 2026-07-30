‘Education reform necessary’: PM Modi says won’t spare any paper mafia

PM Modi said that anyone who tries to play with the future of the youth of the nation "will not be spared," which is why tougher laws are needed.

Acknowledging that reform in education sector had become compulsory at a national scale, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a message on Instagram hours after Parliament cleared a tougher anti-paper leak Bill.

PM Modi said the government “won’t spare any paper mafia, paper leak gang, or anyone that tries to play with the future of the youth of the nation. That is why tougher laws were needed, he said.

“We took the Bill to Parliament and, as you were promised, over the last two days in both Houses, a majority of MPs discussed it in detail. And today both Houses have passed this bill with tough laws and provisions. We have achieved a significant milestone in ensuring transparency in education”.