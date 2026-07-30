‘Education reform necessary’: PM Modi says won’t spare any paper mafia

PM Modi said that a significant milestone in ensuring transparency in education had been achieved after the tougher anti-paper leak Bill was passed.

Written by: Jatin Anand
2 min readUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 11:01 PM IST
PM Modi says won't spare any paper mafia after Parliament clears tougher anti-paper leak BillPM Modi said that anyone who tries to play with the future of the youth of the nation "will not be spared," which is why tougher laws are needed.
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Acknowledging that reform in education sector had become compulsory at a national scale, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a message on Instagram hours after Parliament cleared a tougher anti-paper leak Bill.

PM Modi said the government “won’t spare any paper mafia, paper leak gang, or anyone that tries to play with the future of the youth of the nation. That is why tougher laws were needed, he said.

“We took the Bill to Parliament and, as you were promised, over the last two days in both Houses, a majority of MPs discussed it in detail. And today both Houses have passed this bill with tough laws and provisions. We have achieved a significant milestone in ensuring transparency in education”.

He said that anyone who tries to play with the future of the youth of the nation “will not be spared,” which is why tougher laws are needed.

In his video message, PM Modi said, “We took the Bill to Parliament and, as you were promised, over the last two days in both Houses, a majority of MPs discussed it in detail.” “And today both Houses have passed this bill with tough laws and provisions,” he added.

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Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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