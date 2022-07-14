‘Is truth unparliamentary?’: Opposition hits out at Parliament’s censor order

A day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat released a booklet that restricted the use of terms like “jumlajeevi”, “baal buddhi’, ‘ashamed’, and ‘abused’ among others, calling it ‘unparliamentary’, the Opposition Thursday hit back and said that the ban was “uncalled for”.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted, “What is the point of parliament if you can’t be creative in your criticism? Jumlajeevi ko jumlajeevi nahi bolnege to kya bolenge? Banning words is uncalled for!”

“Creativity, punch, messaging, assault on senses thru words 2bring about reform, tellingly putting across a point— all casualties under new Parl dictionary of unparl words!!how can hypricrisy, ashamed, abuse etc be banned?learn robust, incisive, penetrating debate from uk parl,” he added.

The Lok Sabha secretariat booklet listing out unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning July 18, during which the use of words like ‘anarchist’, ‘shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’ and ‘khoon se kheti’ would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses. The Lok Sabha secretariat has further listed words like ‘dohra charitra’, ‘nikamma’, ‘nautanki’, ‘dhindora peetna’ and ‘behri sarkar’ as unparliamentary expressions, according to the booklet.

Reacting to this, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra asked why the list of parliamentary words for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not include the word “sanghi”. She attacked the government for selecting words used by Opposition “to describe how BJP destroying India and banned them”.

Lashing out at the government’s decision, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said that he would ensure that he uses such “basic” terms. He also challenged the Speaker to suspend him.

“Session begins in a few days. Gag order issued on MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament: Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy,” he said.