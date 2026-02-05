Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Uproar in Rajya Sabha over Mallikarjun Kharge’s lynching comment, FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits back

Opposition MPs create a ruckus in Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: As the standoff between the government and the Opposition continues to hinder Lok Sabha proceedings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak today in the Rajya Sabha , where the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address has taken place without any disruption. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes before the PM’s address after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members.
Congress’ MPs protest: The Congress MPs Wednesday marched towards the treasury benches holding a large banner which had the Prime Minister’s photograph and a slogan that read “Jo uchit samjho wo karo”. The Congress move, which deepened its standoff with the ruling alliance in the House, came hours after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family, leading to an uproar and adjournments.
‘Not allowed to speak’: The Congress party launched an attack at the Union government for “not allowing” Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to finish his speech in the Lok Sabha for three consecutive days, asking what will PM to when a debate hasn’t even taken place in the Lower House. “He is being purposely stopped because he is raising very important and sensitive issues related to national security,” said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh.
