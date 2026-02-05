Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Uproar in Rajya Sabha over Mallikarjun Kharge’s lynching comment, FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits back

Opposition MPs create a ruckus in Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: As the standoff between the government and the Opposition continues to hinder Lok Sabha proceedings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak today in the Rajya Sabha , where the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address has taken place without any disruption. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes before the PM’s address after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Congress’ MPs protest: The Congress MPs Wednesday marched towards the treasury benches holding a large banner which had the Prime Minister’s photograph and a slogan that read “Jo uchit samjho wo karo”. The Congress move, which deepened its standoff with the ruling alliance in the House, came hours after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family, leading to an uproar and adjournments.

Story continues below this ad ‘Not allowed to speak’: The Congress party launched an attack at the Union government for “not allowing” Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to finish his speech in the Lok Sabha for three consecutive days, asking what will PM to when a debate hasn’t even taken place in the Lower House. “He is being purposely stopped because he is raising very important and sensitive issues related to national security,” said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh. Live Updates Feb 5, 2026 11:35 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: 'PM Modi wants the House to run without the opposition', says SP MP Rajiv Rai SP MP Rajiv Rai said, "Prime Minister Modi hadn't even arrived, and the House was adjourned... He wants the House to run without the opposition. He won't let anyone speak. They should just declare it a dictatorship..." #watch | Delhi | SP MP Rajiv Rai says, "Prime Minister Modi hadn't even arrived, and the House was adjourned... He wants the House to run without the opposition. He won't let anyone speak. They should just declare it a dictatorship..." pic.twitter.com/a1jXC5tLSf — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2026 Feb 5, 2026 11:28 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: 'Good decision to cancel PM Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks', says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut It was a good decision to cancel PM Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's address," said BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Modi was to speak in Lok Sabha on Wednesday at 5 pm. However, the house was adjourned for the day before that. VIDEO | Delhi: "It was a good decision to cancel PM Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's address," says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) .



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#delhi pic.twitter.com/BBTyohwQqh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2026 Feb 5, 2026 11:23 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Opposition leaders protest outside Parliament, PM Modi to speak in RS today Opposition leaders are protesting outside the Rajya Sabha, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak today. Raising slogans of 'tanashahi nahi chalegi', the leaders were seen holding a board with a collage of former Army chief General Manoj Naravane’s memoir, a picture of Modi, and Jeffery Epstein. On Monday, the speaker of the House Om Birla denied an opportunity to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha on the 2020 India–China border standoff. Gandhi was citing a memoir by former Army chief General Manoj Naravane. Citing House rules, senior ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju, objected to Gandhi reading from the unreleased book. Feb 5, 2026 11:14 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: 'LoP not allowed to speak in LS, how can you run the House like this?', questions Kharge in RS Taking centerstage in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Parliament means Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The LoP, Lok Sabha, wanted to speak on the country's interests, but was not allowed to speak. How can you run the House like this?" "The LoP should know that the proceedings of the Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in the Rajya Sabha," says Union Minister JP Nadda in the Rajya Sabha. Feb 5, 2026 11:12 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Parliament to attend the ongoing Budget Session 2026. VIDEO | Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) arrives in Parliament to attend the ongoing Budget Session 2026.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/40JQBLf1Nx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2026 Feb 5, 2026 11:09 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned 63 seconds after commencement The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday merely a minute after proceedings began due to ruckus in the Lower House Feb 5, 2026 11:08 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Welcome to our live blog Welcome to our live blog! The biggest thing on agenda today is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak in Rajya Sabha today. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates.

