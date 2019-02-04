Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Opposition likely to raise Mamata vs CBI issue todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-budget-session-live-updates-west-bengal-cbi-mamata-banerjee-5567625/
Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Opposition likely to raise Mamata vs CBI issue today
Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: The Budget Session that began on January 31, 2019, is the last session before General Elections. The session will continue till February 13.
Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: The clash between the CBI and the Mamata Banerjee government that is developing in West Bengal is likely to hit Parliament Monday. TMC leader Derek O’Brien said that the party will raise the issue in Parliament today and demand that “Modi has to go.” He also invited the other Opposition parties to put up a joint protest in the House.
The Congress has also issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House this week.
In Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to make a statement on the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the promulgation of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights
on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019. In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lay on the table a paper on The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and The Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.
The Budget Session that began on January 31, 2019, is the last session before General Elections. The session will continue till February 13.
Live Blog
Follow LIVE updates on Parliament Budget Session
AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over 'misuse of CBI'
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 for suspension of business, demanding discussion on 'misuse of CBI', reports news agency ANI.
Welcome to the live blog. Opposition parties are likely to corner the government in Parliament today by raising the Mamata Banerjee vs CBI issue. Follow this space to track latest news
On February 1, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the interim budget in Lok Sabha. In the Interim Budget 2019-2020, Goyal set aside Rs 75,000 crore towards the Pradhan Mantri – Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), under which farmers holding up to 2 hectares will get Rs 6,000 as assured income support every year. For the middle class, the Finance Minister offered full tax rebate up to a taxable income of Rs 5 lakh, potentially raising disposable income by Rs 10,000 a year.
Goyal also announced a pension scheme for unorganised workers such as rickshaw pullers, street vendors, rag pickers, domestic workers, and construction, agriculture, handloom, leather sector and beedi workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later called the budget “trailer” of what will take India “towards prosperity”
Targetting the government, the Congress said the budget is not a vote on account but an “account for votes.” The party was quick to dismiss the farmer’s scheme as “measly”.
Both Chidambaram and Congress president Rahul Gandhi asserted that providing Rs 6,000 per year to every small and medium farmer worked out to a mere Rs 17 a day. “It is clearly 2,000 rupees for votes,” Chidambaram said while arguing that Rs 17 a day is just about enough for buying half-a-cup of tea.
AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over 'misuse of CBI'
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 for suspension of business, demanding discussion on 'misuse of CBI', reports news agency ANI.
Welcome to the live blog. Opposition parties are likely to corner the government in Parliament today by raising the Mamata Banerjee vs CBI issue. Follow this space to track latest news