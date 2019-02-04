Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Opposition likely to raise Mamata vs CBI issue today

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: The clash between the CBI and the Mamata Banerjee government that is developing in West Bengal is likely to hit Parliament Monday. TMC leader Derek O’Brien said that the party will raise the issue in Parliament today and demand that “Modi has to go.” He also invited the other Opposition parties to put up a joint protest in the House.

The Congress has also issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House this week.

In Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to make a statement on the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the promulgation of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights

on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019. In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lay on the table a paper on The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and The Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

The Budget Session that began on January 31, 2019, is the last session before General Elections. The session will continue till February 13.