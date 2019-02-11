Toggle Menu
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: TDP stages protest for special status to Andhra; both houses adjourned

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Parliament is expected to discuss the contingent notice of Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2019 and consider passage of Finance Bill 2019.

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2pm. (RSTV Grab via PTI/File)

Telugu Desam Party MPs Monday protested on the Parliament premises over their demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh. The chief minister of the state, N Chandrababu Naidu, has also begun a day-long fast in New Delhi seeking a special status for the state. He has also demanded fulfilment of assurances given during its bifurcation.

Lok Sabha, which has been adjourned till 12pm, saw protests on issues of alleged horse trading in Karnataka. It is expected to hold a general discussion on the interim budget 2019-20 when it reconvenes. It will also discuss contingent notice of Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2019 and consider passing of Finance Bill 2019.

The Constitution (scheduled tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019, will be introduced in Rajya Sabha. The upper house of Parliament has been adjourned till 2pm.

In the parliament session Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cited data from provident fund, Income Tax filings and National Pension System (NPS) and said crores of new jobs have been created in the formal and unorganised sectors, including transport, hotels and infrastructure, although this may not be captured in official data.

Modi’s rebuttal, during his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, came amid allegations of rising unemployment. According to the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) periodic labour force survey (PLFS), which was expected to be released last December but has been held back, the country’s unemployment rate in 2017-18 was at its highest level at 6.1 per cent since 1972-7

