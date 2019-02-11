Parliament Budget Session LIVE: TDP stages protest for special status to Andhra; both houses adjourned

Telugu Desam Party MPs Monday protested on the Parliament premises over their demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh. The chief minister of the state, N Chandrababu Naidu, has also begun a day-long fast in New Delhi seeking a special status for the state. He has also demanded fulfilment of assurances given during its bifurcation.

Lok Sabha, which has been adjourned till 12pm, saw protests on issues of alleged horse trading in Karnataka. It is expected to hold a general discussion on the interim budget 2019-20 when it reconvenes. It will also discuss contingent notice of Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2019 and consider passing of Finance Bill 2019.

The Constitution (scheduled tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019, will be introduced in Rajya Sabha. The upper house of Parliament has been adjourned till 2pm.