Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Seven Bills on Rajya Sabha agenda in last week of Budget Session

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha, during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI/File)

Parliament News Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The House will also deliberate on The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which looks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

Meanwhile, Home minister Amit Shah will move the The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, which looks to provide authorisation for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

The Lower House will also continue discussion raised by Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the government. Union minister Bhupender Yadav will also move a motion to elect two members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority.