Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Seven Bills on Rajya Sabha agenda in last week of Budget Session

Monday, April 04, 2022
Parliament News Live: Rajya Sabha will deliberate on The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which looks to include a certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

Updated: April 4, 2022 10:27:01 am
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha, during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI/File)

Parliament News Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The House will also deliberate on The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which looks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

Meanwhile, Home minister Amit Shah will move the The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, which looks to provide authorisation for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

The Lower House will also continue discussion raised by Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the government. Union minister Bhupender Yadav will also move a motion to elect two members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Live Blog

10:27 (IST)04 Apr 2022
Lok Sabha's list of business

Home minister Amit Shah will move the The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, which looks to provide authorisation for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

The Lower House will continue discussion raised by Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the government. Union minister Bhupender Yadav will also move a motion to elect two members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

10:26 (IST)04 Apr 2022
Rajya Sabha's list of business

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The House will also deliberate on The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which looks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

10:25 (IST)04 Apr 2022
SEBI chairperson likely to be questioned on NSE scam by Parl panel

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch will depose before the parliamentary standing committee on finance on Tuesday over regulatory issues concerning the capital market and is expected to be questioned about the recent NSE scam, sources said.

The panel chaired by former minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha has called Buch to deliberate upon regulatory issues related to initial public offerings, international financial services centres and alternate investment fund, according to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

When contacted Sinha said that Buch has been called by the parliamentary panel to deliberate upon the orderly functioning of the market in the recent volatility and turbulent flow of cash. (PTI)

Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill aims to include certain tribal communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in four newly-created districts in Uttar Pradesh. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to include Gond, Dhuria, Nayak, Ojha, Pathari and Rajgond communities living in the districts of Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Chandauli and Sant Ravidas Nagar in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state.

Union minister Jitendra Singh introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to provide a regulatory framework for India’s research activities in the Antarctic. The Indian Antarctica Bill is expected to help India fulfil its obligations under the Antarctic Treaty of 1959, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources of 1982 and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty of 1998.

Rajya Sabha last week bade farewell to 72 members retiring this year. “Char deewaron mein paya hua, char dishaon mein le jayein, ye hum sabka sankalp rahe (We may be moving out of these four walls, but we should take this experience from here to all four directions),” Modi said, adding that he hopes most members return.

