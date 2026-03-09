Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: ‘Only solution is dialogue and diplomacy’, says S Jaishankar on the Middle East conflict, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “There have been numerous casualties, including at the leadership level in Iran, as well as destruction of infrastructure in the region. At the very outset, Government had issued a statement on 28th February expressing its deep concern and urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. We believe and we continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sir, it is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected.”
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
VIDEO | Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) addresses the Rajya Sabha on the West Asia conflict, saying, “Minister, I rise to apprise this house, this August house, of recent developments in West Asia that are a cause of deep concern to all of us. As… pic.twitter.com/Bb1VJ8brWL— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2026