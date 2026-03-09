Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: ‘Only solution is dialogue and diplomacy’, says S Jaishankar on the Middle East conflict, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live: EAM Jaishankar speaks on the Middle east conflict in Rajya Sabha. (Screengrab)

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament is set to commence today on a stormy note, with the Lok Sabha likely to take up an Opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, the first such attempt against a presiding officer of the House in nearly four decades.

What the resolution means for Opposition: Given the clear majority enjoyed by the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha, this move by Opposition is largely symbolic. However, it holds political significance, signalling a renewed effort by the Opposition parties to bring their long-standing allegations of bias against the Chair on record inside Parliament. When the resolution comes up in the Lok Sabha, Birla will not preside over the proceedings. Instead, he will sit prominently among the members as the House takes up the notice seeking his removal.

Story continues below this ad Jaishankar to speak today: Meanwhile, amid escalating hostilities in the Iran-Israel war, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to speak on the prevailing situation in West Asia. According to a government release, Lok Sabha listed a statement by Jaishankar for today (March 9). Live Updates Mar 9, 2026 11:32 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | 'Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected', says S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “There have been numerous casualties, including at the leadership level in Iran, as well as destruction of infrastructure in the region. At the very outset, Government had issued a statement on 28th February expressing its deep concern and urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. We believe and we continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sir, it is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected.” VIDEO | Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) addresses the Rajya Sabha on the West Asia conflict, saying, “Minister, I rise to apprise this house, this August house, of recent developments in West Asia that are a cause of deep concern to all of us. As… pic.twitter.com/Bb1VJ8brWL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 9, 2026 11:27 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | 'Developments in West Asia are a matter of deep concern', says S Jaishankar Addressing the Rajya Sabha regarding the conflict in the Middle East, S Jaishankar said that developments in West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. "We continue to believe that dialogue and discussion should be the way to resolve all issues,” he said. He added that the Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the situation in the region. Mar 9, 2026 11:19 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar begins speaking in Rajya Sabha External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks on the situation in the Middle East in Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering from the opposition. Mar 9, 2026 11:16 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm today. Mar 9, 2026 11:15 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge begins speaking on Israel-Iran conflict Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge begins speaking on the US-Israel conflict and the rising prices of gas and oil. Mar 9, 2026 11:11 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan congratulates the Indian cricket team on their win Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan lauds the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 world cup. Mar 9, 2026 11:09 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates | 'A one-sided statement by the EAM is not the solution': Mallikarjun Kharge on Iran In a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: "As the Parliament reconvenes for the second part of the Budget session, US-Israel war with Iran has reached our backyard. In this context, it is imperative to have a full-fledged discussion on the current geopolitical crisis. A one-sided statement by the EAM is not the solution. We need to collectively take the nation into confidence. The GOI must come out with a detailed contingency plan to ensure our energy security, assist our traders, diversify supply chains for our exports and stop penalising our people with price hikes. The Opposition demands sensitivity towards our people." As the Parliament reconvenes for the second part of the Budget session, US-Israel war with Iran has reached our backyard.



In this context, it is imperative to have a full-fledged discussion on the current geopolitical crisis. A one-sided statement by the EAM is not the solution.… pic.twitter.com/xjggWf59KS — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 9, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 9, 2026 11:04 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Proceedings begin in both houses The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament begins in both Rajya Sabha and Lok sabha.

