Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Amit Shah to address House as debate on impeachment motion to oust Om Birla continues

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo)

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on a no-confidence motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. The motion was introduced by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and received the backing of more than 50 MPs, allowing it to be formally taken up for discussion in the House.

The resolution against the Speaker has significant support from the Opposition, with 118 Opposition MPs signing the motion, alleging that Om Birla displayed “partisan behaviour” and failed to maintain the impartiality expected from the Speaker’s office. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding, allowed the motion and allotted 10 hours for debate, urging members to remain focused on the resolution.

Story continues below this ad The debate began on Tuesday amid sharp exchanges between the Opposition and the ruling BJP. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the resolution was meant to protect the dignity of Parliament rather than target Birla personally, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Speaker and criticised Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, triggering a political back-and-forth involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Live Updates Mar 11, 2026 11:05 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha proceeding begin for the day After being adjourned for the day on Tuesday, proceedings resumed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Mar 11, 2026 10:57 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Opposition move to unseat Speaker Om Birla sets stage for stormy start to Budget session’s second leg The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament is set to begin Monday on a turbulent note, with the Lok Sabha likely to take up an Opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, the first such attempt against a presiding officer of the House in nearly four decades. Read full report here Mar 11, 2026 10:56 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha on no confidence motion against Om Birla Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on the motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. The motion was moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, with more than 50 MPs standing in support of the resolution. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, granted leave to move the motion and announced that 10 hours had been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution. A total of 118 Opposition MPs signed the resolution, alleging "partisan behaviour" by the Speaker. — ANI

