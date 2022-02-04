scorecardresearch
Friday, February 04, 2022
Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Congress, DMK, TMC leaders stage walkout over Tamil Nadu NEET exam issue

Budget Session 2022 India, Parliament LIVE Updates, 4 February: TMC MP Derek O' Brien will also introduce a bill to provide for the effective prevention, preparedness and management of epidemics in the upper house.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 4, 2022 10:42:01 am
View of Parliament during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Soon after Rajya Sabha proceedings commenced on Friday, DMK MPs began to protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi returning to the Assembly Speaker a Bill that seeks exemption for the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Congress, DMK and TMC leaders staged a walkout over the issue.

Meanwhile, the government has written to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to disallow an MP’s provisionally accepted question (PAQ) in the Upper House on the ‘Position of India in Democracy Index’, seeking the reason why India slid to the 53rd position in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index, The Indian Express has learnt.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday lashed out at the Centre saying the current govt wants to alter history. “They are fearful of the future and and they mistrust the present,” she said, while speaking in Lok Sabha. “You fear a future India which is comfortable in its own skin, which is comfortable with conflicting realities… You are not content with just our vote, you want to get inside our heads, inside our homes, to tell us what to eat, what to wear, who to love. But your fear alone cannot keep the future at bay,” she argued.

Live Blog

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Bill for implementation of Universal Civil Code to be introduced in RS today

10:37 (IST)04 Feb 2022
Congress, DMK, TMC leaders stage walkout over NEET exam issue in TN

Congress, DMK and TMC leaders staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha on Friday over the issue of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi returning to the Assembly Speaker a Bill that seeks exemption for the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Chairman Venkaiah Naidu urged them to raise the issue during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. 

10:25 (IST)04 Feb 2022
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour submission to discuss rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gave a Zero Hour Submission in the Rajya Sabha, to raise the matter of rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.
 
 

10:07 (IST)04 Feb 2022
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha proceedings commenced on Friday morning, with several papers being laid on the table of the House. 

10:06 (IST)04 Feb 2022
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS to discuss NEET exam issue in TN

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi returning to the Assembly Speaker a Bill that seeks exemption for the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). 
09:44 (IST)04 Feb 2022
Govt moves to block MP’s query on fall in India democracy index rank

The government has written to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to disallow an MP’s provisionally accepted question (PAQ) in the Upper House on the ‘Position of India in Democracy Index’, seeking the reason why India slid to the 53rd position in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index, The Indian Express has learnt.

The question, scheduled for a response on February 10, had been asked by TMC MP Shanta Chhetri.

She wanted the Minister of External Affairs to cite the reasons for India’s slide to the 53rd position in the EIU Democracy Index, whether the government was aware that it reflected India in poor light, and whether the government had taken steps to improve India’s ranking. Read more.

09:42 (IST)04 Feb 2022
Govt ‘never deliberately’ delayed appointments of judges: Rijiju

The government has “never deliberately” delayed the appointments of judges, instead it has carried out “due diligence” to ensure that only those who are fit to hold the posts make the cut, Union minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Rijiju also said he has been pushing the Supreme Court and High Court collegiums to give preferences to women and those from backward classes while recommending the names for appointments of judges. Read more. 

