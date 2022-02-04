Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Congress, DMK, TMC leaders stage walkout over Tamil Nadu NEET exam issue

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Soon after Rajya Sabha proceedings commenced on Friday, DMK MPs began to protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi returning to the Assembly Speaker a Bill that seeks exemption for the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Congress, DMK and TMC leaders staged a walkout over the issue.

Meanwhile, the government has written to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to disallow an MP’s provisionally accepted question (PAQ) in the Upper House on the ‘Position of India in Democracy Index’, seeking the reason why India slid to the 53rd position in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index, The Indian Express has learnt.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday lashed out at the Centre saying the current govt wants to alter history. “They are fearful of the future and and they mistrust the present,” she said, while speaking in Lok Sabha. “You fear a future India which is comfortable in its own skin, which is comfortable with conflicting realities… You are not content with just our vote, you want to get inside our heads, inside our homes, to tell us what to eat, what to wear, who to love. But your fear alone cannot keep the future at bay,” she argued.