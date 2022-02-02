scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Debate on President’s address starts today; Rahul Gandhi first to speak

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates February 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate in the Lok Sabha on February 7 and later in the Rajya Sabha on February 8, sources told the news agency. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 2, 2022 9:42:51 am
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The Budget session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday morning with a debate on the motion of thanks to  President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first Opposition leader to reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha. Both houses have allotted 12 hours for the debate, ANI reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate in the Lok Sabha on February 7 and later in the Rajya Sabha on February 8, sources told the news agency.

In his 50-minute address to Parliament, President Kovind had hailed India as one of the fastest-growing economies of the world and urgedpeople to “work hard” for building a “grand, modern and developed” country by 2047. Kovind said, “In the year 2047, the country will celebrate its centenary of Independence. We have to work hard now for building a grand, modern and developed India of that time. We have to ensure that our hard work leads to fruitful results in the end. We all have a stake, and an equal stake in this journey.”

Both houses are set to go on a month-long recess after February 11, following which, the proceedings will resume on March 13. The Budget session will continue till April 8.

Live Blog

09:42 (IST)02 Feb 2022
CPI(M) Leader in RS Elamaram Kareem gives suspension of business notice
CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem has given notice under rule 267 for suspension of business to discuss the Pegasus issue, ANI reported. 
 
This comes after a recent New York Times report alleged that the Indian government bought Israeli spyware Pegasus in 2017 as part of a $2-billion package for weapons including a missile system. 

The Pegasus issue had rocked the Monsoon Session of Parliament last year with the Opposition parties disrupting both Houses demanding a discussion on the scandal.

09:37 (IST)02 Feb 2022
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice

CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding a discussion on the Pegasus spyware. 
 
 

09:34 (IST)02 Feb 2022
No government legislative business in 1st part of budget session: PTI

The Centre told an all-party meeting Monday that it does not intend to bring any legislative business in Rajya Sabha during the first part of the Budget Session which is till February 11, sources said.

The meeting was convened by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu through virtual mode to discuss the agenda for the Budget Session that started on Monday.

Union minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal informed the meeting that since the duration of the first part is small, no legislative business will be brought by the government, the sources said. (PTI)

09:31 (IST)02 Feb 2022
When PM Modi walked over to the Opposition benches

The opposition leaders were taken by surprise Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked across the aisle to greet them, enquired about the health of some senior leaders, patted some others and even gave advice to one MP on the importance of being digital-friendly.

When the Lok Sabha was adjourned after the presentation of the Union Budget, Modi, who was thumping at the desk frequently at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech, walked up to Sitharaman, who was seated at the second row due to social distancing restrictions, to congratulate her. After greeting her, the Prime Minister turned towards the Opposition side and walked towards those benches. Seeing Modi moving to their side, MPs from YSRCP and TRS came out of their seats and stood at the centre of the House. Read more. 

09:30 (IST)02 Feb 2022
LIC IPO key: Divestment numbers missed, Budget dials down target

The government’s ambitious disinvestment agenda, flagged in the Budget announcement last year, has been scaled down.

While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore through disinvestment in the Budget estimates in 2021-22, the target has now been revised to Rs 78,000 crore. And for the year 2022-23, she has set a softer target of Rs 65,000 crore.

Incidentally, Sitharaman did not use the word ‘privatisation’ in her speech this year, the hallmark of her Budget presentation last year — the Opposition has been targeting the government for selling what it says are established companies and businesses to the private sector. Read more. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her way to present the Budget.

Five questions: The Budget big picture

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rose to present the Union Budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday, she was faced with several competing demands. On the one hand, the government’s fiscal deficit (or total borrowings from the market) was a concern. On the other, there were demands for continued support to the weaker sections of the economy.

If she spent more to provide direct financial support to various sections of society, the fiscal deficit, which was already more than twice the prudential norms, would worsen. If she tried to sharply curtail expenditure, it might hurt vast sections of the economy that are already struggling in the wake of Covid-induced disruptions.

In the end, she chose a strategy that substantially ramps up capital expenditure or capex (that is, expenditure towards making new productive assets) while largely holding back revenue expenditure (that is, expenditure to meet day-to-day expenses).

 

