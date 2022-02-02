Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Debate on President’s address starts today; Rahul Gandhi first to speak

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The Budget session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday morning with a debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first Opposition leader to reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha. Both houses have allotted 12 hours for the debate, ANI reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate in the Lok Sabha on February 7 and later in the Rajya Sabha on February 8, sources told the news agency.

In his 50-minute address to Parliament, President Kovind had hailed India as one of the fastest-growing economies of the world and urgedpeople to “work hard” for building a “grand, modern and developed” country by 2047. Kovind said, “In the year 2047, the country will celebrate its centenary of Independence. We have to work hard now for building a grand, modern and developed India of that time. We have to ensure that our hard work leads to fruitful results in the end. We all have a stake, and an equal stake in this journey.”

Both houses are set to go on a month-long recess after February 11, following which, the proceedings will resume on March 13. The Budget session will continue till April 8.