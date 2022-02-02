Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Debate on President’s address starts today; Rahul Gandhi first to speak

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The Budget session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday morning with a debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first Opposition leader to reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha. Both houses have allotted 12 hours for the debate, ANI reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate in the Lok Sabha on February 7 and later in the Rajya Sabha on February 8, sources told the news agency.
In his 50-minute address to Parliament, President Kovind had hailed India as one of the fastest-growing economies of the world and urgedpeople to “work hard” for building a “grand, modern and developed” country by 2047. Kovind said, “In the year 2047, the country will celebrate its centenary of Independence. We have to work hard now for building a grand, modern and developed India of that time. We have to ensure that our hard work leads to fruitful results in the end. We all have a stake, and an equal stake in this journey.”
Both houses are set to go on a month-long recess after February 11, following which, the proceedings will resume on March 13. The Budget session will continue till April 8.
The Pegasus issue had rocked the Monsoon Session of Parliament last year with the Opposition parties disrupting both Houses demanding a discussion on the scandal.
The Centre told an all-party meeting Monday that it does not intend to bring any legislative business in Rajya Sabha during the first part of the Budget Session which is till February 11, sources said.
The meeting was convened by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu through virtual mode to discuss the agenda for the Budget Session that started on Monday.
Union minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal informed the meeting that since the duration of the first part is small, no legislative business will be brought by the government, the sources said. (PTI)
The opposition leaders were taken by surprise Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked across the aisle to greet them, enquired about the health of some senior leaders, patted some others and even gave advice to one MP on the importance of being digital-friendly.
When the Lok Sabha was adjourned after the presentation of the Union Budget, Modi, who was thumping at the desk frequently at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech, walked up to Sitharaman, who was seated at the second row due to social distancing restrictions, to congratulate her. After greeting her, the Prime Minister turned towards the Opposition side and walked towards those benches. Seeing Modi moving to their side, MPs from YSRCP and TRS came out of their seats and stood at the centre of the House. Read more.
The government’s ambitious disinvestment agenda, flagged in the Budget announcement last year, has been scaled down.
While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore through disinvestment in the Budget estimates in 2021-22, the target has now been revised to Rs 78,000 crore. And for the year 2022-23, she has set a softer target of Rs 65,000 crore.
Incidentally, Sitharaman did not use the word ‘privatisation’ in her speech this year, the hallmark of her Budget presentation last year — the Opposition has been targeting the government for selling what it says are established companies and businesses to the private sector. Read more.