Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Parliament Budget Session Live: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks to President address today

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 8, 2023 10:44 IST
Parliament Budget Session Live:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, according to news agency ANI. Parliamentary debates on the motion of thanks by the President were held on Tuesday, following days of disruption in Parliament over the Adani Group. The opposition has continued its demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter,  which has resulted in stalled proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Adani storm hit Parliament yet again on Tuesday when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Opposition in accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of pulling strings in the businessman’s favour. In a 53-minute speech in Lok Sabha, Gandhi displayed photographs of Gautam Adani and PM Modi together to claim their proximity and listed out business deals the Adani Group had got since 2014.

Unsurprisingly, Gandhi’s speech set off a political firestorm. Top BJP MPs rose to their feet, seeking “proof” and demanding that the allegations be expunged from the records of the House. Some BJP leaders mounted an attack on the Gandhi family, saying they were all “corrupt” and out “on bail” in the National Herald case.

Live Blog

Parliament Budget Session Live: PM to reply to motion of thanks to President address today | Follow this space for the latest updates

10:09 (IST)08 Feb 2023
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gives privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
10:05 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss India-China border issue
10:02 (IST)08 Feb 2023
PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks to President address today

10:02 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Welcome to our Parliament live blog

Good morning and welcome to our Parliament Live Blog. Follow this space for the latest updates from Parliament. Here's what to watch out for today: PM Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. We are likely to see another day of disruptions with Opposition leaders demanding a probe into the Adani Group's dealings. 

Stay tuned for more!

Rahul Gandhi -- Lok Sabha Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

5 things Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament about Adani Group

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his links to businessman Gautam Adani. In his address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi also questioned Adani’s rise over the last eight years.

Here’s what Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha:

1. He said he kept hearing Adani’s name all through the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the people, including how the Adani Group’s net worth rose from US $8 billion to US $140 billion, taking him from 609 in in the richest persons’ list in 2014 to 2 in 2022.

2. Alleging proximity between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said: “PM Modi goes to Australia and by magic, SBI gives a $1 billion loan to Adani. Then he goes to Bangladesh & then the Bangladesh Power development board signs a 25-year contract with Adani… In 2022,Chairman of Sri Lanka electricity board informed a parliamentary committee in Sri Lanka that he was told by President Rajpaksa that he was pressured by PM Modi to give the wind power project to Mr Adani.” Rahul added: “How many times have you (Modi) travelled together (on a foreign trip) with Adaniji? How many times has Adaniji joined you later on your foreign trip? How many times has he reached after you landed in a foreign country? How many times has Adaniji bagged a contract in a foreign country after your visit there?”

Read more. 

BJP says look who’s talking: Rahul, his family out on bail, scams from land to coal to 2G

As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha Tuesday and accused his government of fuelling the growth of industrialist Gautam Adani, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nishikant Dubey rose to their feet, seeking “proof” and demanding that the allegations be expunged from the records of the House.

Outside the House, Prasad, calling Rahul’s allegations as “baseless, shameless and reckless charges against an honest Prime Minister”, mounted an attack on the Gandhi family, saying they were all “corrupt” and out “on bail” in the National Herald case.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 10:00 IST
