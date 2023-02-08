Parliament Budget Session Live: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks to President address today

Parliament Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha (PTI)

Parliament Budget Session Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, according to news agency ANI. Parliamentary debates on the motion of thanks by the President were held on Tuesday, following days of disruption in Parliament over the Adani Group. The opposition has continued its demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter, which has resulted in stalled proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Adani storm hit Parliament yet again on Tuesday when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Opposition in accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of pulling strings in the businessman’s favour. In a 53-minute speech in Lok Sabha, Gandhi displayed photographs of Gautam Adani and PM Modi together to claim their proximity and listed out business deals the Adani Group had got since 2014.

Unsurprisingly, Gandhi’s speech set off a political firestorm. Top BJP MPs rose to their feet, seeking “proof” and demanding that the allegations be expunged from the records of the House. Some BJP leaders mounted an attack on the Gandhi family, saying they were all “corrupt” and out “on bail” in the National Herald case.



