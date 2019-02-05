Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Opposition likely to corner Centre over standoff with Mamata

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: The budget session of Parliament will reconvene Tuesday amid the ongoing standoff between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre over alleged “misuse” of the CBI by the latter in Kolkata. On Monday, the proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were continuously disrupted and, eventually, adjourned for the day following the protests by TMC leaders and other Opposition parties against CBI’s attempt to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in chit fund cases. The issue is likely to rock the Houses today once again as Banerjee continues her dharna.

In today’s list of business, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to present a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2018-19 in both the Houses. In Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhartruhari Mahtab will lay on the table the reports of the Public Accounts Committee (2018-19), including the 136th Report on the subject ‘Assessment of Assessees in Pharmaceutical Sector’ and the 137th Report on the subject ‘Procurement of Air Comba Maneuvering Instrumentation System’.

Both the Houses will also discuss on Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint session of Parliament on January 31, marking the beginning of the Budget Session.