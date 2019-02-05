Toggle Menu
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Opposition likely to corner Centre over standoff with Mamatahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-budget-session-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-cbi-mamata-banerjee-tmc-bjp-5569528/

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Opposition likely to corner Centre over standoff with Mamata

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: On Monday, the proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were continually disrupted and eventually adjourned for the day following the outcry by TMC leaders.

Budget Session: Floor leaders agree on 6 Bills for consideration in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: The CBI issue is likely to rock the Houses today too as Mamata Banerjee continues her dharna.

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: The budget session of Parliament will reconvene Tuesday amid the ongoing standoff between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre over alleged “misuse” of the CBI by the latter in Kolkata. On Monday, the proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were continuously disrupted and, eventually, adjourned for the day following the protests by TMC leaders and other Opposition parties against CBI’s attempt to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in chit fund cases. The issue is likely to rock the Houses today once again as Banerjee continues her dharna.

In today’s list of business, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to present a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2018-19 in both the Houses. In Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhartruhari Mahtab will lay on the table the reports of the Public Accounts Committee (2018-19), including the 136th Report on the subject ‘Assessment of Assessees in Pharmaceutical Sector’ and the 137th Report on the subject ‘Procurement of Air Comba Maneuvering Instrumentation System’.

Both the Houses will also discuss on Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint session of Parliament on January 31, marking the beginning of the Budget Session.

Live Blog

Follow LIVE Updates on the budget session of Parliament

As TMC members protested in Parliament yesterday, they were joined first by TDP, and later by Congress, RJD and SP members. The NCP also demonstrated solidarity by standing near their seats.

“There is a Constitutional crisis in West Bengal,” said TMC member Saugata Roy, who raised the issue. “The Satyagraha by the CM is to highlight the misuse of CBI by the central government against Opposition governments. They are constantly using CBI to throttle the Opposition’s voice,” he said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the CBI had been misused in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi weather forecast today: Over 25 trains delayed due to fog
2 Mamata vs Centre LIVE Updates: Kolkata police chief 'destroyed' evidence, CBI tells SC
3 Maharashtra cane farmers wait for dues, offered sugar as currency