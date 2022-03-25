scorecardresearch
Friday, March 25, 2022
Parliament Live Updates: Amit Shah to introduce Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill in LS today

Budget Session 2022 India, Parliament Live Updates, 25 March: The Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee is set to hold a meeting today in Parliament. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 25, 2022 8:36:10 am
New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday is set to introduce the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Bill calls for the unification of three municipal corporations in Delhi — the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee is set to hold a meeting today in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Demands for Grants ad Appropriation Bill 2022, authorising the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as the implementation of programmes and schemes for the fiscal beginning April 1. This completes two-thirds of the budgetary exercise by the Lok Sabha.

Articulating Delhi’s position on the crisis arising out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Thursday that it is based on six principles. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, while responding to a question on the conflict, Jaishankar said India’s foreign policy decisions are made in “national interest” and guided by the belief that the international order “must respect territorial integrity and sovereignty of states”.

Parliament Live Updates: Amit Shah to introduce Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill in LS today

New Bill puts Centre at centre of MCD, signals delayed polls Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament House complex for the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

On cooperatives, House panel tells Govt: Ensure federal features intact

Highlighting that ‘Cooperative Societies’ is a State subject under the Constitution, a parliamentary standing committee has advised the newly created Cooperation Ministry, which is headed by Amit Shah, to “exercise utmost prudence” in chalking out activities and programmes at the national level so that federal features of the country are not “impinged upon”.

The Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing, headed by BJP member P C Gaddigoudar, stated this in its report tabled in Lok Sabha Thursday.

The committee’s advice is significant as the ministry, formed in July 2021, is in the process of drafting a new national cooperation policy. The ministry has prepared the Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to amend the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and it is expected to be cleared by the Union Cabinet soon.

Explained: What is the reason for the large number of vacancies in the IAS?

Minister of State for PMO; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha on Wednesday that as on January 1, 2021, there were 5,231 IAS officers in the country — 1,515 (22.45 per cent) fewer than the sanctioned strength of 6,746. A total 3,787 officers were direct recruits to the IAS, while 1,444 were promotees (State Civil Services/ non-SCS).

On Thursday, the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Grievances, Law and Justice headed by Sushil Kumar Modi in its 112th report tabled in both Houses of Parliament said: “…There is a huge shortage. The gap between the sanctioned strength and the in-position strength of IAS officers is as large as 104 in UP cadre, 94 in Bihar cadre and 87 in AGMUT cadre.”

