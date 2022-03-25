Parliament Live Updates: Amit Shah to introduce Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill in LS today

New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Parliament Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday is set to introduce the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Bill calls for the unification of three municipal corporations in Delhi — the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee is set to hold a meeting today in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Demands for Grants ad Appropriation Bill 2022, authorising the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as the implementation of programmes and schemes for the fiscal beginning April 1. This completes two-thirds of the budgetary exercise by the Lok Sabha.

Articulating Delhi’s position on the crisis arising out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Thursday that it is based on six principles. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, while responding to a question on the conflict, Jaishankar said India’s foreign policy decisions are made in “national interest” and guided by the belief that the international order “must respect territorial integrity and sovereignty of states”.