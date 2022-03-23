scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022

Budget Session 2022 India, Parliament Live Updates, 23 March: On Tuesday, BJP Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at the Opposition, saying it was not debating on the issue of empowerment of Kashmiris or the J&K budget, and instead was reviewing the film Kashmir Files.

Updated: March 23, 2022 9:52:41 am
Parliament Live Updates: oad Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari made a strong pitch for electric vehicles on Tuesday in Lok Sabha yesterday.

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates:The Rajya Sabha is set to continue discussions on The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022, Wednesday, a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Bill in the Upper House for consideration.

On Tuesday, BJP Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at the Opposition, saying it was not debating on the issue of empowerment of Kashmiris or the Jammu & Kashmir budget, and instead was reviewing the movie, The Kashmir Files. The Opposition had lashed out at the ruling party for “giving political colour” to the film.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari made a strong pitch for electric vehicles on Tuesday in Lok Sabha, assuring members that the price of these would be on a par with petrol ones within two years. He made a string of promises — reducing the Delhi-Mumbai road travel time to 12 hours by the end of the year; completing the Zoji-la tunnel by 2024 instead of the 2026 deadline; no toll within 40 km on any national highway; and a road to Kailash Mansarovar from India (Pithorgarh) by 2023.

09:32 (IST)23 Mar 2022
Lok Sabha: Cong MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss date fixed for linking PAN with Aadhaar

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the last date fixed by the government for linking PAN with Aadhaar card, ANI reported. 
 
The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2022.  
 
 

09:26 (IST)23 Mar 2022
Nitin Gadkari makes EV push in LS: Price on a par with petrol vehicles in 2 yrs

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari made a strong pitch for electric vehicles on Tuesday in Lok Sabha, assuring members that the price of these would be on a par with petrol ones within two years.

He made a string of promises — reducing the Delhi-Mumbai road travel time to 12 hours by the end of the year; completing the Zoji-la tunnel by 2024 instead of the 2026 deadline; no toll within 40 km on any national highway; and a road to Kailash Mansarovar from India (Pithorgarh) by 2023.

Replying to a 12-hour discussion on demands for grants for his ministry, Gadkari said: “Within a maximum of two years, the cost of electric scooters, cars and auto-rickshaws will be the same as petrol scooters, cars and auto-rickshaws. Prices of lithium-ion batteries are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If you are spending Rs 100 on petrol, you will spend Rs 10 for using electric vehicles.” Read more. 

 
09:25 (IST)23 Mar 2022
Opposition disrupts both Houses over fuel, LPG price hike

Members of Opposition parties, including those from the Congress, TMC and DMK, walked out of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, demanding a rollback of the fresh hike in the price of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. The price of petrol and diesel has gone up by 80 paise per litre and LPG cylinder will be dearer by Rs 50.

The Opposition also disrupted the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha and the House had to be adjourned twice amid sloganeering.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lower House, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “All the apprehensions we had expressed about an increase in price of petrol, diesel and LPG after the Assembly elections in the five states have proved true today.” Read more. 

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

