Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates:The Rajya Sabha is set to continue discussions on The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022, Wednesday, a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Bill in the Upper House for consideration.

On Tuesday, BJP Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at the Opposition, saying it was not debating on the issue of empowerment of Kashmiris or the Jammu & Kashmir budget, and instead was reviewing the movie, The Kashmir Files. The Opposition had lashed out at the ruling party for “giving political colour” to the film.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari made a strong pitch for electric vehicles on Tuesday in Lok Sabha, assuring members that the price of these would be on a par with petrol ones within two years. He made a string of promises — reducing the Delhi-Mumbai road travel time to 12 hours by the end of the year; completing the Zoji-la tunnel by 2024 instead of the 2026 deadline; no toll within 40 km on any national highway; and a road to Kailash Mansarovar from India (Pithorgarh) by 2023.