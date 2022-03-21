Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to move J&K Appropriation Bill in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament set to resume after a break Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the two Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills in the Rajya Sabha.
Earlier, the Lok Sabha had passed a Rs 1.12 lakh crore Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2022-23 on March 14. The departments of education, home, public health engineering, and power development saw the highest allocations for the financial year 2022-23.
On March 16, Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the government to “put an end to the systematic interference of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world’s largest democracy”. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha Wednesday, Gandhi said global companies like Facebook and Twitter are being used to “shape political narrative by leaders of political parties and their proxies”.
Expressing concerns over the "rising danger of social media being abused to hack the democracy", Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the government to "put an end to the systematic interference of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world's largest democracy".
“It has come to public notice repeatedly that global social media companies are not providing a level playing field to all political parties,” she said. Gandhi referred to a report published in Al Jazeera and The Reporters’ Collective claiming that Facebook had offered the ruling BJP cheaper deals “by bending their own hate speech rules” for election advertisements as compared to other political parties and suppressed “the voice of all those who were speaking up against the government”. Read more
Congress MP Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib last week took up the issue of privatisation of the UT electricity department in Lok Sabha demanding the privatisation proceedings should be stopped immediately.
Addressing Lok Sabha chairperson Rajendra Agrawal, MP Tewri, who is a resident of Chandigarh, stated that privatisation of the electricity utility department in Chandigarh is being done illegally and in an arbitrary manner. Read more
Capital expenditure is estimated to be Rs 41,335 crore in 2022-23, 17.4 per cent higher than the revised estimates for this fiscal, while revenue expenditure is estimated to increase 6.5 per cent to Rs 71,615 crore. Read more
Parliament’s Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has asked the government to roll back the system of caste-based wages, under which NREGS workers are paid based on whether they belong to a Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, or Others. The panel has asked the Ministry of Rural Development to restore the earlier system by which a single Fund Transfer Order was generated without “any sort of segregation on the basis of caste”.
“The beneficiaries of MGNREGA cutting across the different sections of society have only one thing in common, i.e., they are poor, destitute and have no other fallback option but MGNREGA to look upon for their basic source of survival,” the Committee said. The system of caste-based segregation in wage payment would “give rise to resentment and create rift”, it said. It said the practice needed to be addressed “urgently”, and should not to be encouraged any further. It should be ensured that all labourers under the scheme receive payment within the timeframe fixed by the MGNREGA. Read Harikishan Sharma's piece here
