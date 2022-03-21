Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to move J&K Appropriation Bill in Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha, during the second part of the Budget Session. (PTI)

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament set to resume after a break Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the two Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha had passed a Rs 1.12 lakh crore Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2022-23 on March 14. The departments of education, home, public health engineering, and power development saw the highest allocations for the financial year 2022-23.

On March 16, Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the government to “put an end to the systematic interference of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world’s largest democracy”. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha Wednesday, Gandhi said global companies like Facebook and Twitter are being used to “shape political narrative by leaders of political parties and their proxies”.