Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after Opposition protest over roster system on reservation

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after Opposition protest over roster system on reservationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-budget-session-live-updates-cbi-mamata-protest-citizenship-biil-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-5573281/
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The first three days of the session were washed out due to the Opposition's protest over a number of issues.
The Rajya Sabha had been adjourned till 2 pm after discussions over roster system for reservation in educational institutions failed to get underway on the fourth day of the Parliament’s Budget Session Thursday. The first three days of the session were washed out due to the Opposition’s protest over a number of issues. In the morning, Punjab Congress MPs protested in Parliament premises demanding allocation of funds for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.
On Wednesday, the Lok was Sabha adjourned for the day after paying homage to BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain,
who passed away late Tuesday night at the age of 71. The Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out completely for the third day in a row over various issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and roster system for reservation in educational institutions.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore is taking questions in Lok Sabha. He will also lay a copy of the Annual Accounts of the Prasar Bharati, New Delhi, for the year 2017-2018, together with Audit Report thereon.
The Rajya Sabha had been adjourned till 2 pm after discussions over roster system for reservation in educational institutions failed to get underway on the fourth day of the Parliament’s Budget Session Thursday.
Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out completely for the third day in a row on Wednesday over various issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and roster system for reservation in educational institutions.
As soon as the House resumed its proceedings at 2 PM, RJD, SP, BSP and TMC members trooped into the well protesting over various issues mainly the introduction of roster system in educational institutions which they claim limits the scope of reservation for jobs.
