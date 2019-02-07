Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after Opposition protest over roster system on reservation

The Rajya Sabha had been adjourned till 2 pm after discussions over roster system for reservation in educational institutions failed to get underway on the fourth day of the Parliament’s Budget Session Thursday. The first three days of the session were washed out due to the Opposition’s protest over a number of issues. In the morning, Punjab Congress MPs protested in Parliament premises demanding allocation of funds for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

On Wednesday, the Lok was Sabha adjourned for the day after paying homage to BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain,

who passed away late Tuesday night at the age of 71. The Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out completely for the third day in a row over various issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and roster system for reservation in educational institutions.