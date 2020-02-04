Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar over CAA-NRC

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm after uproar by the Opposition over CAA-NRC and showing placards that read "BJP Party, Godse Party".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2020 11:27:14 am
parliament, parliament live, parliament today, parliament today live, parliament live news, parliament news, rajya sabha, rajya sabha live, rajya sabha today, rajya sabha today live, lok sabha, lok sabha live, lok sabha live news, lok sabha live news updates Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: In Rajya Sabha, Bhupender Yadav will move the Motion of Thanks to President’s address on January 31.

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm after an uproar by the Opposition leaders over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act(CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and showing placards that read “BJP Party, Godse Party”.

The ruckus in the Lok Sabha was also over BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde’s statement against Mahatma Gandhi. On Monday, Hegde had claimed that the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was a “drama”.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha is also witnessing an uproar over recent incidents of firing in Delhi with the Oppositionraising ‘Goli chalana band karo’ slogan in the House. On Monday, while Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out after several adjournments, Lok Sabha saw Opposition MPs protest in the Well against the new law.

Today, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha Tuesday. Also, the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, which was moved by BJP MP Parvesh Verma Monday, will be further considered. Several leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are scheduled to speak in the House today.

In Rajya Sabha, Bhupender Yadav will move the Motion of Thanks to President’s address on January 31 and Sudhanshu Trivedi will second the motion. “That the Members of the Rajya Sabha assembled in this Session are deeply grateful to the President for the Address which he has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31, 2020.”

Meanwhile, TMC’s Derek O’Brien and DMK’s T Siva have given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the “prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act”.

The ruckus in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha may continue over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act today. Follow Parliament Session LIVE updates

    11:20 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    Anantkumar Hegde's statement against Mahatma Gandhi create ruckus in Lok Sabha

    The uproar in the Lok Sabha was also over BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde's statement against Mahatma Gandhi. On Monday, Hegde had  claimed  that the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was a “drama”

    11:16 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar by Opposition over CAA-NRC

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar by the Opposition over CAA-NRC and showing placards that read 'BJP Party, Godse Party'.

    11:12 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    Congress MPs give adjournment motion in LS over Ananthkumar's Gandhi remark

    Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Abdul Khaleque and Hibi Eden have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's statement on Mahatma Gandhi.

    11:03 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    TMC's Derek O'Brien, DMK's T Siva give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha

    TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".

    11:02 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    BJP Parliamentary party meeting underway at the Parliament

    BJP Parliamentary party meeting underway at the Parliament.

    10:58 (IST)04 Feb 2020
    Welcome to our Budget Session LIVE blog

    Welcome to our Budget Session LIVE blog. Parliament is likely to witness protests over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act today as well. Follow to get all the latest updates here

    parliament, parliament live, parliament today, parliament today live, parliament live news, parliament news, rajya sabha, rajya sabha live, rajya sabha today, rajya sabha today live, lok sabha, lok sabha live, lok sabha live news, lok sabha live news updates Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: (From left) DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, NCP’s Vandana Chavan and CPM’s K K Ragesh at Parliament. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

    Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: On Monday, the House condoled the destruction caused by the Australian bushfires and also the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said of Oman. Naidu also felicitated Padma Vibhushan awardee and Rajya Sabha member M C Mary Kom and remembered former ministers Arun JaitleySushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, who were honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

    In Lok Sabha, members belonging to the Congress, DMK and Left parties trooped into the Well soon after the House met and raised slogans against the government. They also displayed placards that read, ‘Save Constitution’, ‘Save India’ and ‘No CAA’. Trinamool Congress members did not join the protest.

    Despite the protests, Speaker Om Birla carried on with the Question Hour. After a brief Zero Hour, he adjourned the House, but emphasised that it was a “lunch-break”.

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, when allowed by the Speaker to speak during Zero Hour, said, “The Government cannot silence people’s boil (voice) with goli (bullet).”

