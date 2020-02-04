Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar over CAA-NRC

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: In Rajya Sabha, Bhupender Yadav will move the Motion of Thanks to President’s address on January 31. Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: In Rajya Sabha, Bhupender Yadav will move the Motion of Thanks to President’s address on January 31.

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm after an uproar by the Opposition leaders over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act(CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and showing placards that read “BJP Party, Godse Party”.

The ruckus in the Lok Sabha was also over BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde’s statement against Mahatma Gandhi. On Monday, Hegde had claimed that the independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was a “drama”.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha is also witnessing an uproar over recent incidents of firing in Delhi with the Oppositionraising ‘Goli chalana band karo’ slogan in the House. On Monday, while Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out after several adjournments, Lok Sabha saw Opposition MPs protest in the Well against the new law.

Today, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha Tuesday. Also, the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, which was moved by BJP MP Parvesh Verma Monday, will be further considered. Several leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are scheduled to speak in the House today.

In Rajya Sabha, Bhupender Yadav will move the Motion of Thanks to President’s address on January 31 and Sudhanshu Trivedi will second the motion. “That the Members of the Rajya Sabha assembled in this Session are deeply grateful to the President for the Address which he has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31, 2020.”

Meanwhile, TMC’s Derek O’Brien and DMK’s T Siva have given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the “prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act”.