Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Budget Session likely to conclude today; Lok Sabha to discuss need to promote sports

Parliament Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha will deliberate upon The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 on Thursday. The Upper House will also discuss the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, along with introducing motions for election of members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Marine Products Export Development Authority.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will discuss the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Centre to this effect. The Budget session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Speaking on the war in Ukraine a few days after the Bucha killings came to the fore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Lok Sabha that India is “first and foremost” strongly against conflict. “We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any dispute,” he added.