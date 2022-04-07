scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Budget Session likely to conclude today; Lok Sabha to discuss need to promote sports

Parliament Live Updates: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Centre to this effect.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 9:01:18 am
Parliament Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha will deliberate upon The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 on Thursday. The Upper House will also discuss the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, along with introducing motions for election of members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Marine Products Export Development Authority.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will discuss the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Centre to this effect. The Budget session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Speaking on the war in Ukraine a few days after the Bucha killings came to the fore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Lok Sabha that India is “first and foremost” strongly against conflict. “We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any dispute,” he added.

The Budget session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, PTI quoted sources as saying

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.  Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Bill for consideration and passing in the Upper House. The Bill seeks to authorize for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records. Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Monday, April 4.

Opposition members termed the provisions of the Bill as “draconian” and demanded that it be referred to a Parliamentary standing committee to ensure stronger safeguards to prevent its misuse. During a discussion on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, members voiced concern over the broad provisions in the draft legislation that empowered a head constable of a police station or a head warden of a jail to take “measurements” of convicts as well as those in preventive detention.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022. The Lower House was later on adjourned till tomorrow 11 am.

