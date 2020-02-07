Parliament LIVE: Congress wants discussion in Lok Sabha on ‘internal security situation in country’

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: The Congress party on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the “internal security situation in the country”, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a “road to anarchy”. While CPI(M) MP K K Ragesh has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over “alleged criminal attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers and students”, JD(U)’s Ram Nath Thakur has sought a “demand for caste specific census in 2021”.
In his response to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, the Prime Minister said that “protest marches, violence and arson” against a law duly passed and notified by Parliament will “create a problem for the country”. From reading out an extract from a 1947 resolution of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to quoting Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, B R Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia, Modi dipped into history and invoked nation-builders in his twin speeches in Parliament to strongly defend the Act.
While the Opposition united launched a blistering attack on the government in Rajya Sabha on a range of issues, and moved an unprecedented 431 amendments, however, “lack of coordination” resulted in Opposition members failing to force voting on the amendments, or turn the tables on the ruling party like they had done in 2015 and 2016. Among the amendments was one which wanted the President’s address to express regret on the failure to “allay the people’s fear of a nationwide NRC and NPR”.
Highlights
“I am sounding a warning against this… this will create a problem for you (Opposition Congress) as well… if the Assembly in Rajasthan, where you have a government, passes a decision and no one there is willing to accept it, and people take out protest marches, commit violence and arson… what will be the situation? Can the country run like this? Is this road to anarchy right?” Modi said in Lok Sabha while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. In Rajya Sabha, he said “in many parts, anarchy was spread in the name of protests. The violence that happened was dubbed as right to agitation. Repeatedly, the Constitution was invoked. In its name, attempts are being made to cover up undemocratic activity. I can understand the compulsion of the Congress but our Left Front friends from Kerala should understand… they should have known… that Kerala’s Chief Minister has said extremists groups have a hand in agitations in Kerala. He had said it in the Assembly.”
The Budget session of Parliament will continue on Friday as various bills to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Indian Penal Code among others have been listed for the day.
BJP MP Ashok Bajpai today gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "commercialisation of education." BJP MP Kailash Soni, on the other hand, gave a Zero Hour Notice in the House over "demand for inclusion of Emergency's history in curriculum" and "concerns over stoppage of Samman Nidhi pension in some states".
While CPI(M) MP K K Ragesh has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over “alleged criminal attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers and students”, JD(U)’s Ram Nath Thakur has sought a “demand for caste specific census in 2021”.
