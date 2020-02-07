Parliament LIVE: Congress wants discussion in Lok Sabha on ‘internal security situation in country’

The Budget session of Parliament will continue on Friday. The Budget session of Parliament will continue on Friday.

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: The Congress party on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the “internal security situation in the country”, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a “road to anarchy”. While CPI(M) MP K K Ragesh has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over “alleged criminal attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers and students”, JD(U)’s Ram Nath Thakur has sought a “demand for caste specific census in 2021”.

In his response to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, the Prime Minister said that “protest marches, violence and arson” against a law duly passed and notified by Parliament will “create a problem for the country”. From reading out an extract from a 1947 resolution of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to quoting Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, B R Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia, Modi dipped into history and invoked nation-builders in his twin speeches in Parliament to strongly defend the Act.

While the Opposition united launched a blistering attack on the government in Rajya Sabha on a range of issues, and moved an unprecedented 431 amendments, however, “lack of coordination” resulted in Opposition members failing to force voting on the amendments, or turn the tables on the ruling party like they had done in 2015 and 2016. Among the amendments was one which wanted the President’s address to express regret on the failure to “allay the people’s fear of a nationwide NRC and NPR”.