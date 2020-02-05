Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Nirmala Sitharaman to table ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill in Lok Sabha today

Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: In the Rajya Sabha, the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, which was moved by senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav Tuesday, will be further considered today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2020 10:29:08 am
Parliament today LIVE news updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam is slated to introduce on Wednesday the Direct Tax ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill in the Lok Sabha. Under the scheme announced in the Union Budget, taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due taxes by March 31, 2020, and get a complete waiver of interest and penalty.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, which was moved by senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav Tuesday, will be further considered today. Initiating the debate, Bhupender Yadav had accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of giving “moral support” to Shaheen Bagh stir and said young minds were “poisoned through hate-filled speeches” in the name of freedom of expression during the anti-CAA protests.

The Congress had staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha yesterday over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). However, the government reiterated in the House that it has not taken any decision on a countrywide NRC. Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon following uproar by Opposition members over BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. On the other hand, Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar over recent incidents of firing in Delhi with the Opposition raising ‘Goli chalana band karo’ slogan in the House.

Live Blog

Follow live updates on the Budget Session of Parliament below. FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill in Lok Sabha; Motion of Thanks on President's speech to be taken up in Rajya Sabha.

Highlights

    10:28 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Congress gives zero hour notice in RS over airline safety and Patna's airport

    Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to give international status to Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna'. Also, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given notice over ‘need to ensure airline safety’.

    10:24 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    Nirmala Sitharaman to table ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill in Lok Sabha

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam is slated to introduce on Wednesday the Direct Tax ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill in the Lok Sabha. Under the scheme announced in the Union Budget, taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due taxes by March 31, 2020, and get a complete waiver of interest and penalty.

    10:21 (IST)05 Feb 2020
    BJP gives short duration discussion notice in RS over AP's capital

    BJP MP YS Chowdary has given a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'development of the capital of Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014'

    10:20 (IST)05 Feb 2020

    Hi, welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Stay tuned to track the latest developments on the budget session.

    Bhupendra Yadav with Prakash Javadekar at Parliament House.

    The Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday tore into the government, accusing it of hiding the real picture of economy and creating "destructive" issues like the CAA and the NRC to polarise the society and divert attention from key challenges like economic slowdown, farm distress and unemployment.

    As the House took up the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, the BJP launched a frontal attack on opposition parties specially the Congress for their stance against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying they were trying to divide the nation.

