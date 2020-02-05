Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Nirmala Sitharaman to table ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill in Lok Sabha today

In Rajya Sabha, the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, which was moved by senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav Tuesday, will be further considered. In Rajya Sabha, the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, which was moved by senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav Tuesday, will be further considered.

Parliament today LIVE news updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam is slated to introduce on Wednesday the Direct Tax ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill in the Lok Sabha. Under the scheme announced in the Union Budget, taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due taxes by March 31, 2020, and get a complete waiver of interest and penalty.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech, which was moved by senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav Tuesday, will be further considered today. Initiating the debate, Bhupender Yadav had accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of giving “moral support” to Shaheen Bagh stir and said young minds were “poisoned through hate-filled speeches” in the name of freedom of expression during the anti-CAA protests.

The Congress had staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha yesterday over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). However, the government reiterated in the House that it has not taken any decision on a countrywide NRC. Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon following uproar by Opposition members over BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. On the other hand, Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar over recent incidents of firing in Delhi with the Opposition raising ‘Goli chalana band karo’ slogan in the House.