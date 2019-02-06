Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The budget session of Parliament reconvened on Wednesday, a day after protests by TMC members and other Opposition parties over CBI’s attempt to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in chit fund disrupted proceedings for the second straight day. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day yesterday amid heavy sloganeering and ruckus.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2018-19. He sought Parliament’s nod for gross additional expenditure of Rs 1,98,831.36 crore during the current fiscal ending March. The lower House also witnessed sloganeering due to forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn it twice.

With the Supreme Court passing an order Tuesday to the effect that no coercive action including arrest can be initiated against Kumar and asking him to appear before CBI for questioning, both Houses are expected to function smoothly.