Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid sloganeering by Opposition

Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the Parliament Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI)

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon, minutes after the proceedings commenced, amid sloganeering by the Opposition. In the previous week, opposition MPs staged a protest outside Parliament, displaying a poster with cartoon-like depictions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump with a text that read ‘Trap Deal’.

PM’s Rajya Sabha address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Rajya Sabha on Thursday, launching a scathing attack against the Opposition while praising the nation for India-US, India-EU trade deals, economic growth and strengthening of the defence sector. Exuding confidence in the NDA government’s rule, Modi said they had brought electricity to 18,000 villages, and slamming the Opposition, he said, “That is why they want to dig the grave of Modi.” Further, lauding Operation Sindoor and the defence sector, Modi said the defence forces did not have the requisite equipment earlier, but his government opened the treasures of the country for the jawans, claiming that this is why “they want to dig Modi’s grave”.

Story continues below this ad ‘Voice of global south’: Modi remarked that India has become a voice of the global south and added the world is confident of stability after India’s trade deal with the US, EU. “We have done trade deals with nine big countries, and also a mother of all deals with the EU, which has 27 nations.” As PM Modi began his address in Rajya Sabha a while ago, Opposition MPs staged a walkout and continued to protest outside Makar Dwar, alleging disrespect to Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Live Updates Feb 9, 2026 11:22 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: 'Congress leaders themselves do not want the House to function,' says Rijiju Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I feel that the Congress leaders themselves do not want the House to function. The behaviour shown by Congress MPs, climbing onto the Table, misbehaving with the Speaker, and entering the Speaker’s chamber, has hurt the Speaker and all of us felt very bad." VIDEO | Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) says, "I feel that the Congress leaders themselves do not want the House to function. The behaviour shown by Congress MPs, climbing onto the Table, misbehaving with the Speaker, and entering the Speaker’s… pic.twitter.com/pxhocmOQL5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 9, 2026 Feb 9, 2026 11:11 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid sloganeering by Opposition Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon, minutes after the proceedings commenced, amid sloganeering by the Opposition. Feb 9, 2026 11:11 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha proceedings commence Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha proceedings commenced at 11 am with Speaker Om Birla congratulating the U-19 Men’s Cricket Team over their victory in the U-19 World Cup before moving to the Question Hour. Feb 9, 2026 11:06 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: INDIA bloc leaders meet ahead of the Parliament session Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders in the office of the Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House complex held on Monday (Feb 9). Leader of Opposition in the LS, Rahul Gandhi, was also present in the meeting. Meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders in the office of the Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, & Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House complex held today



Leader of Opposition in the LS, Rahul Gandhi also present in the meeting pic.twitter.com/jebNhSzBG8 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

