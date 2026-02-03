Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid Opposition uproar

Lok Sabha proceeding are underway during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar. This comes after Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking discussions on India-US trade deals. “This House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the serious concerns arising out of the reported trade deal between India and the United States, which has been publicly announced by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and not by the Government of India. The US President has claimed that the trade deal was concluded at the request of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and has further stated that India has agreed to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers to zero, effectively opening Indian markets to US goods. Such a move is likely to have far-reaching adverse consequences for Indian industries, traders, MSMEs, and farmers,” he wrote.

Gandhi’s reference to General Naravane’s unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar: The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of deliberately preventing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the Lok Sabha on the 2020 India–China border standoff. The party alleged that the government feared exposure of its “incompetence” after Gandhi sought to quote from former Army chief General Manoj Naravane’s memoir on a matter of national security. Citing House rules, senior ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju, objected to Gandhi reading from the unreleased book. Invoking Rule 349(i) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla directed Gandhi not to quote from a purported extract of the book.

Story continues below this ad MPs tweet images of magazine article: Gandhi asked why the Government was “scared”, and Riiju accused him of repeatedly breaking Parliamentary norms. Later, several Congress MPs tweeted images of the magazine article, quoting the relevant portions separately. Live Updates Feb 3, 2026 12:33 PM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Opposition to corner Govt in Parliament over India-US trade deal Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Hours after the India-US trade deal was announced, the Opposition is gearing up to corner the government inside Parliament Tuesday on the issue, with questions likely to be raised on India’s “strategic autonomy”. As Lok Sabha proceedings began, Opposition members made their intentions clear by shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal. While Opposition members were sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House. Several Opposition MPs, including senior Congress lawmaker K C Venugopal, moved adjournment motions seeking a discussion on the trade deal between India and the US. India and the US finally agreed to a trade deal that has been months in the making, as US President Donald Trump said Monday that the US “effective immediately” has lowered tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. Trump’s announcement came after India addressed several US demands in its Budget and began signing trade deals with other countries, including the United Kingdom and the European Union. Read full article Feb 3, 2026 12:25 PM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Govt to soon make suo motu statement in Parliament on India-US trade deal, says JP Nadda Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Govt to soon make suo motu statement in Parliament on India-US trade deal, says Rajya Sabha leader of the house JP Nadda. Feb 3, 2026 12:19 PM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm as the Opposition continued to show exhibits in the House. Feb 3, 2026 11:25 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-US Trade Agreement Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking discussions on India-US trade deals. "This House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the serious concerns arising out of the reported trade deal between India and the United States, which has been publicly announced by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and not by the Government of India. The US President has claimed that the trade deal was concluded at the request of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and has further stated that India has agreed to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers to zero, effectively opening Indian markets to US goods. Such a move is likely to have far-reaching adverse consequences for Indian industries, traders, MSMEs, and farmers," he wrote. Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-US Trade Agreement.



"Despite the significant economic, agricultural, and strategic implications of these reported commitments, the Government has neither made an official statement nor taken… pic.twitter.com/Kj3ESrLoiM — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026 Feb 3, 2026 11:17 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 as Congress demands discussion on India-US trade deal Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: As Lok Sabha proceedings began on Tuesday morning, Opposition members started raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra over the India-US trade deal. Speaker Om Birla appealed to the members to not raise slogans and then adjourned the House till 12. #budgetsession2026



लोकसभा स्पीकर @ombirlakota ने कहा कि सदन के अंदर नारेबाज़ी करना उचित नहीं है। विपक्ष के भारी शोर-शराबे के चलते लोकसभा की कार्यवाही आज दोपहर 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई।#loksabha #ombirla #parliament #sansad @LokSabhaSectt #budget… pic.twitter.com/nKDzqmxNKY — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) February 3, 2026 Feb 3, 2026 11:08 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Barred from citing a magazine article in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi asks: ‘What in it is scaring them so much?’ Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Huge uproar ensued in Lok Sabha on Monday as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi started his speech with quotes from a published magazine story in the Parliament House. Speaker Om Birla stated that no magazine or newspaper article that is unrelated to the proceedings of the House can be quoted in Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh objected to LoP citing the quotes from an article on India-China relations in the House, stating that it is against the rules of the House. Rahul Gandhi stated that his source is authentic and included quotes from the unpublished memoirs of a former Army general (MM Naravane). “The Speaker has given a ruling that articles from magazines or newspapers cannot be quoted in the House…Debate in the House should be held according to the laws,” he added.

