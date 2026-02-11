Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Day after no-trust motion against Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha session begins with P C Mohan as Chair

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: P C Mohan chairs the Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab from Sansad TV)
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: A day after Opposition MPs submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the House proceedings began on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of P C Mohan. Following the notice submitted to the LS General Secretary a day earlier, sources close to Birla had said he will not sit in the Speaker’s chair until the motion is resolved. Sources said Birla took the decision upholding the highest standards of morality.
Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to participate in the debate on Union Budget 2026-27 today noon. This comes a day after a discussion on the Budget finally got underway following days of heated exchange between the Treasury and Opposition benches in the House. Leading the Opposition’s charge, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the Budget a “squandered opportunity”. Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion today.
What else is on the agenda? According to the list of business published by the Parliament authorities, BJP MP Anurag Sharma and JKNC MP Miah Altaf Ahmad will present the Reports of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and Kesridevsinh Jhala are scheduled to present similar reports.
