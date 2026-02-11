Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Day after no-trust motion against Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha session begins with P C Mohan as Chair

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: P C Mohan chairs the Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab from Sansad TV)

Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: A day after Opposition MPs submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the House proceedings began on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of P C Mohan. Following the notice submitted to the LS General Secretary a day earlier, sources close to Birla had said he will not sit in the Speaker’s chair until the motion is resolved. Sources said Birla took the decision upholding the highest standards of morality.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to participate in the debate on Union Budget 2026-27 today noon. This comes a day after a discussion on the Budget finally got underway following days of heated exchange between the Treasury and Opposition benches in the House. Leading the Opposition’s charge, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the Budget a “squandered opportunity”. Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion today.

What else is on the agenda? According to the list of business published by the Parliament authorities, BJP MP Anurag Sharma and JKNC MP Miah Altaf Ahmad will present the Reports of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and Kesridevsinh Jhala are scheduled to present similar reports. Live Updates Feb 11, 2026 11:28 AM IST 'Sensitive security matter being used to drive political mileage', says Kiren Rijiju on row over Naravane's unpublished memoir Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking to reporters on row over 'unpublished' memoir of former Army Chief General Naravane, 'Four Stars of Destiny', said: "How a member in the Parliament is trying to use a very sensitive matter through unfair means. A sensitive matter related to security is being used as an instrument to drive political mileage." "It is very unfortunate. If everything is to be discussed, how can you maintain the security of the nation?," he added. (PTI) Feb 11, 2026 11:26 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: 'Don't want to take a precipitate step, will wait...', TMC MP Saugata Roy On Trinamool Congress not signing the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, TMC MP Saugata Roy told reporters today, "Yes Abhishek Banerjee clarified this that we don't want take a precipitate step, will wait after submitting a letter." "But anyways since required number of MPs have already signed, the no-confidence motion will come up," he added. (PTI) Feb 11, 2026 11:22 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Day after no-trust motion against Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha session begins with P C Mohan as Chair A day after Opposition MPs submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the House proceedings began on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of P C Mohan. Following the notice submitted to the LS General Secretary a day earlier, sources close to Birla had said he will not sit in the Speaker's chair until the motion is resolved. Sources said Birla took the decision upholding the highest standards of morality.



Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, speaking to reporters early Wednesday, on Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla not presiding over the House proceedings, said, "Speaker left no choice, he'd started giving advice to the Prime Minister to not come as there were three women standing there when the Parliament is an extremely safe place." (PTI)



Feb 11, 2026 10:59 AM IST Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to participate in Budget discussion today Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to participate in the debate on Union Budget 2026-27 on Wednesday. This comes a day after a discussion on the Budget finally got underway following days of heated exchange between the Treasury and Opposition benches in the House. Leading the Opposition's charge, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the Budget a "squandered opportunity". Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion today. Feb 11, 2026 10:59 AM IST Good morning, Welcome to our live blog. Follow here for the latest updates from the Parliament Budget Session 2026!

