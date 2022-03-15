Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live: Rajnath Singh to address House on inadvertent firing of missile, Jaishankar on Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 14, 2022. (PTI)

Opposition left bewildered when BJP MPs chant ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’ as PM enters Lok Sabha

The victory in the Assembly elections for the BJP has obviously left the party MPs jubilant and they make no attempts to hide their excitement. On Monday, when Lok Sabha met, Speaker Om Birla welcomed the parliamentary delegation from Austria, who were seated in the chamber. While he was speaking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the house. Aligarh MP Satish Kumar Gautam stood up and started thumping the desk to congratulate the Prime Minister. Soon, the other BJP MPs joined him and they started chanting ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’, leaving the Opposition bewildered. The Speaker had to stop for the chorus to end to continue his welcome speech.

Ukraine crisis: Opposition pushes govt to ensure students complete courses

Raising concerns over the future of the students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine, Members of Parliament (MPs) asked the government on Monday to ensure facilities for the students to complete their course without imposing a financial burden on them. The government assured the MPs it would “ponder over making the required arrangements.”

In the Rajya Sabha, chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the government will make a statement on the situation in Ukraine and also the developments with regard to Indian students.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while replying to a question raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, said the government will look into the measures that can be taken for the students who have been brought back from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, so that they can complete their educati