Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live: Rajnath Singh to address House on inadvertent firing of missile, Jaishankar on Ukraine crisis

Budget Session 2022 India, Parliament Live Updates, 15 March: Arjun Munda will table a Bill to omit the Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to the state of Jharkhand.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 15, 2022 9:05:46 am
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets the people, as he arrives to attend the second part of Budget Session, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Monday, March 14, 2022. (PTI)

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the ‘inadvertent missile firing on March 9’ in Parliament Tuesday. Whereas, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will address the Houses regarding the crisis in Ukraine.

The second leg of the Budget session in Parliament began Monday, with the Lok Sabha passing a Rs 1.12 lakh crore Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2022-23. The departments of education, home, public health engineering, and power development saw the highest allocations for the financial year 2022-23.

On Tuesday, Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda will move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Tripura, for consideration and passing in the Lower House. In the Rajya Sabha, the minister will table a Bill to omit the Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to the state of Jharkhand.

Parliament Budget session news: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make statement on inadvertent missile firing on March 9; S Jaishankar to address House on Ukraine crisis; Follow this space for latest updates

09:05 (IST)15 Mar 2022
Lok Sabha passes Rs 1.12 lakh crore J&K Budget; priority to education, health, power

Union Finacne Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Rs 1.12 lakh crore Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2022-23 in Parliament on Monday. The departments of education, home, public health engineering, and power development saw the highest allocations for the financial year 2022-23. 

The Lok Sabha passed the Budget late Monday.

Capital expenditure is estimated to be Rs 41,335 crore in 2022-23, 17.4 per cent higher than the revised estimates for this fiscal, while revenue expenditure is estimated to increase 6.5 per cent to Rs 71,615 crore. Read more

08:54 (IST)15 Mar 2022
Anand Sharma: ‘Not just enumerate, Census should also record socio-cultural diversity’

As the pandemic wanes and hopes for Census being conducted later this year rekindled, a parliamentary committee on home affairs has recommended qualitative changes in the enumeration exercise “so that the socio-cultural diversity of the country is truly represented”.

“The Committee is of the view that the Census being a pan-India decadal exercise should present the culture, traditions and diversity of the different regions of the country, along with the numerical data,” the report prepared by the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which is headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, has said.

The 238th report of the panel was tabled in Parliament on Monday. Read more

08:36 (IST)15 Mar 2022
The second leg of the Budget session in Parliament began Monday, with the Lok Sabha passing a Rs 1.12 lakh crore Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2022-23. 

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the Budget session!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 14, 2022. (PTI)

Opposition left bewildered when BJP MPs chant ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’ as PM enters Lok Sabha

The victory in the Assembly elections for the BJP has obviously left the party MPs jubilant and they make no attempts to hide their excitement. On Monday, when Lok Sabha met, Speaker Om Birla welcomed the parliamentary delegation from Austria, who were seated in the chamber. While he was speaking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the house. Aligarh MP Satish Kumar Gautam stood up and started thumping the desk to congratulate the Prime Minister. Soon, the other BJP MPs joined him and they started chanting ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’, leaving the Opposition bewildered. The Speaker had to stop for the chorus to end to continue his welcome speech.

Ukraine crisis: Opposition pushes govt to ensure students complete courses

Raising concerns over the future of the students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine, Members of Parliament (MPs) asked the government on Monday to ensure facilities for the students to complete their course without imposing a financial burden on them. The government assured the MPs it would “ponder over making the required arrangements.”

In the Rajya Sabha, chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the government will make a statement on the situation in Ukraine and also the developments with regard to Indian students.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while replying to a question raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, said the government will look into the measures that can be taken for the students who have been brought back from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, so that they can complete their educati

