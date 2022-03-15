Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live: Rajnath Singh to address House on inadvertent firing of missile, Jaishankar on Ukraine crisis

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the ‘inadvertent missile firing on March 9’ in Parliament Tuesday. Whereas, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will address the Houses regarding the crisis in Ukraine.
The second leg of the Budget session in Parliament began Monday, with the Lok Sabha passing a Rs 1.12 lakh crore Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2022-23. The departments of education, home, public health engineering, and power development saw the highest allocations for the financial year 2022-23.
On Tuesday, Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda will move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Tripura, for consideration and passing in the Lower House. In the Rajya Sabha, the minister will table a Bill to omit the Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to the state of Jharkhand.
Union Finacne Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Rs 1.12 lakh crore Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2022-23 in Parliament on Monday. The departments of education, home, public health engineering, and power development saw the highest allocations for the financial year 2022-23.
The Lok Sabha passed the Budget late Monday.
Capital expenditure is estimated to be Rs 41,335 crore in 2022-23, 17.4 per cent higher than the revised estimates for this fiscal, while revenue expenditure is estimated to increase 6.5 per cent to Rs 71,615 crore. Read more
As the pandemic wanes and hopes for Census being conducted later this year rekindled, a parliamentary committee on home affairs has recommended qualitative changes in the enumeration exercise “so that the socio-cultural diversity of the country is truly represented”.
“The Committee is of the view that the Census being a pan-India decadal exercise should present the culture, traditions and diversity of the different regions of the country, along with the numerical data,” the report prepared by the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which is headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, has said.
The 238th report of the panel was tabled in Parliament on Monday. Read more
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
The second leg of the Budget session in Parliament began Monday, with the Lok Sabha passing a Rs 1.12 lakh crore Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for 2022-23.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the Budget session!