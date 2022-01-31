Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: President’s address at 11 am, Congress moves privilege motion over Pegasus

With the Assembly elections round the corner, the Opposition is looking to corner the government during the Budget Session. (File Photo: PTI)

Budget session a test for Opposition unity

The first leg of the Budget session, although brief with just 10 sittings, will once again test the unity of the opposition parties given that some of them, including the Congress, are pitted against each other in the five election-bound states. The Trinamool Congress had stayed away from meetings of Opposition floor leaders convened by Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during the Winter Session but had played a major role in the dharna staged by suspended MPs at the Mahatma Gandhi statue the entire session. But ties between the Congress and Trinamool Congress worsened.

Similarly, the NCP and Shiv Sena too were upset with the Congress for refusing to enter into a seat-sharing arrangement in Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress are pitted against each other. In Punjab, the main battle appears to be between the ruling Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.