Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: President’s address at 11 am, Congress moves privilege motion over Pegasus

Budget Session 2022 Live News: The first leg of the Budget Session of Parliament starts today in the middle of a high-octane campaign for Assembly elections in five states. The session starts with the President’s address, which, according to the schedule of the Lok Sabha, will take place in the Central Hall at 11 am.
Half-an-hour after President’s address, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of business. The Budget session is scheduled to conclude on April 8, wherein the first part will run till February 11. There’ll be a break from February 12 to March 13 as the standing committee examines the budgetary allocations.
Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday gave a notice in Lok Sabha for moving a privilege motion against Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw for “misleading” the House on the Pegasus spyware issue. A similar notice will be given in Rajya Sabha as well. Citing the report by The New York Times, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “It appears that the Modi Government has misled the Parliament and the Supreme Court and lied to the people of India.”
The 2022 budget session of the Parliament will be commencing on Monday, January 31, 2022, with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the houses. The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8, the report said.
Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express's coverage of the Budget Session. From the President's Address to everything that happens in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, follow this space for latest updates.