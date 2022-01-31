scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: President’s address at 11 am, Congress moves privilege motion over Pegasus

The Budget session is scheduled to conclude on April 8, wherein the first part will run till February 11 and then there’ll be a break from February 12 to March 13.

Updated: January 31, 2022 9:39:14 am
Budget Session 2022 Live News: The first leg of the Budget Session of Parliament starts today in the middle of a high-octane campaign for Assembly elections in five states. The session starts with the President’s address, which, according to the schedule of the Lok Sabha, will take place in the Central Hall at 11 am.

Half-an-hour after President’s address, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of business. The Budget session is scheduled to conclude on April 8, wherein the first part will run till February 11. There’ll be a break from February 12 to March 13 as the standing committee examines the budgetary allocations.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday gave a notice in Lok Sabha for moving a privilege motion against Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw for “misleading” the House on the Pegasus spyware issue. A similar notice will be given in Rajya Sabha as well. Citing the report by The New York Times, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “It appears that the Modi Government has misled the Parliament and the Supreme Court and lied to the people of India.”

Live Blog

Budget Session 2022: Houses to begin business half-an-hour after President’s address ends; Session to conclude on April 8 with a break from February 12 to March 13; Union Budget tomorrow; Follow this space for latest updates:

09:39 (IST)31 Jan 2022
Budget session: When does it begin, when it ends

The 2022 budget session of the Parliament will be commencing on Monday, January 31, 2022, with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the houses. The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8, the report said.

09:17 (IST)31 Jan 2022
Welcome to our coverage of the Parliament's Budget Session!

Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express's coverage of the Budget Session. From the President's Address to everything that happens in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, follow this space for latest updates.

With the Assembly elections round the corner, the Opposition is looking to corner the government during the Budget Session. (File Photo: PTI)

Budget session a test for Opposition unity

The first leg of the Budget session, although brief with just 10 sittings, will once again test the unity of the opposition parties given that some of them, including the Congress, are pitted against each other in the five election-bound states. The Trinamool Congress had stayed away from meetings of Opposition floor leaders convened by Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during the Winter Session but had played a major role in the dharna staged by suspended MPs at the Mahatma Gandhi statue the entire session. But ties between the Congress and Trinamool Congress worsened.

Similarly, the NCP and Shiv Sena too were upset with the Congress for refusing to enter into a seat-sharing arrangement in Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress are pitted against each other. In Punjab, the main battle appears to be between the ruling Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

