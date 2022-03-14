Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Sitharaman to table J&K Budget; Congress doubtful of Oppn unity in House

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: The second leg of the Budget session in Parliament is set to begin Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the budget for Jammu and Kashmir, which is expected to be taken up for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House.
The Opposition is expected to raise a range of issues in the House including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees’ provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.
However, the Congress party during its meeting convened on Sunday appeared apprehensive of the Opposition unity in Parliament. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is learnt to have expressed doubts that some parties may not join if the Congress convened a meeting given the changed political scenario after the Assembly election outcome. According to sources, it was then suggested that the party should first informally reach out to other parties before convening a formal meeting.
With the second leg of the Budget session slated to start on Monday, the Congress appeared apprehensive on Sunday of other Opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress and the AAP not coming together to put up a united front against the government in Parliament.
At a meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is learnt to have expressed doubts that some parties may not join if the Congress convened a meeting given the changed political scenario after the Assembly election outcome.
Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, sources said, then suggested that the party should first informally reach out to other parties before convening a formal meeting. It was decided that Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh would informally reach out to leaders of other parties to sense their mood. Read more
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha on Monday and it is expected to be taken up for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House.
The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from the Budget session.