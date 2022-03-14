scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 14, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Sitharaman to table J&K Budget; Congress doubtful of Oppn unity in House

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is learnt to have expressed doubts that some parties may not join if the Congress convened a meeting given the changed political scenario after the Assembly election outcome.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 14, 2022 8:28:45 am
Second leg of Budget session resumes today. (File)

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: The second leg of the Budget session in Parliament is set to begin Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the budget for Jammu and Kashmir, which is expected to be taken up for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House.

The Opposition is expected to raise a range of issues in the House including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees’ provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

However, the Congress party during its meeting convened on Sunday appeared apprehensive of the Opposition unity in Parliament. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is learnt to have expressed doubts that some parties may not join if the Congress convened a meeting given the changed political scenario after the Assembly election outcome. According to sources, it was then suggested that the party should first informally reach out to other parties before convening a formal meeting.

Live Blog

Parliament Budget session news: Second leg of Budget session to begin today; Nirmala Sitharaman to table Jammu and Kashmir Budget; Congress doubtful of Opposition unit; Follow this space for latest updates

08:28 (IST)14 Mar 2022
Congress doubtful of Opposition unity in House

With the second leg of the Budget session slated to start on Monday, the Congress appeared apprehensive on Sunday of other Opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress and the AAP not coming together to put up a united front against the government in Parliament.

At a meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is learnt to have expressed doubts that some parties may not join if the Congress convened a meeting given the changed political scenario after the Assembly election outcome.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, sources said, then suggested that the party should first informally reach out to other parties before convening a formal meeting. It was decided that Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh would informally reach out to leaders of other parties to sense their mood. Read more

08:12 (IST)14 Mar 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman to table J&K Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha on Monday and it is expected to be taken up for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House.

The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

08:10 (IST)14 Mar 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from the Budget session.

India, India latest news, Union Budget, Budget 2022, agriculture, MSP, Gross Value Added, rural economy, MGNREGS, farmers, unemployment, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, covid pandemic, Annual Status of Education Report, indian express Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves her office to present the Budget in Parliament in New Delhi, February 1, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

With the Covid-19 situation easing out considerably, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am, instead of the two separate shifts during the first part of the Budget session from January 29 to February 11.

The session convenes days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victories in the Assembly polls in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab.

The first part of the Budget session had begun on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament, which was followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and the Union Budget.

Following the Congress Working Committee meeting, the party has decided to raise issues like the alleged delay in evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, the future of students who came back from the war-torn country, price rise, border conflict with China and unemployment, among others, in the session.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.