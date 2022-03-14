Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Sitharaman to table J&K Budget; Congress doubtful of Oppn unity in House

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves her office to present the Budget in Parliament in New Delhi, February 1, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

With the Covid-19 situation easing out considerably, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am, instead of the two separate shifts during the first part of the Budget session from January 29 to February 11.

The session convenes days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victories in the Assembly polls in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab.

The first part of the Budget session had begun on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament, which was followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and the Union Budget.

Following the Congress Working Committee meeting, the party has decided to raise issues like the alleged delay in evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, the future of students who came back from the war-torn country, price rise, border conflict with China and unemployment, among others, in the session.