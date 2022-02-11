Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Budget stands for continuity, stability, predictibility in taxation, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 11, 2022 10:26:50 am
New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (PTI)

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Responding to the discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Budget this year “stands for continuity, which will bring in stability to the economy and predictability in taxation.” “The continuity point is critical at a point when the economy is coming out of the pandemic,” she added. The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to end today for a month-long break, before reconvening on March 14.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr L Murugan will make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations mentioned in the 27th report of the Department-related Parliament Standing Committee on Agriculture and Demand for Grants (2021-22). Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, further discussion is scheduled on a resolution to expand welfare measures for Anganwadi workers and helpers. BJP MP Ravi Kishan is set to introduce a bill for the inclusion of Bhojpuri in the eighth schedule of the constitution.

Yesterday, countering opposition claims on rising unemployment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought to argue that unemployment in the country actually declined recently after the pandemic peak and that the government had created ample opportunities through its Budget for employment. In other news, TRS MPs on Wednesday moved a Privilege Motion against PM Narendra Modi for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on 8th February on the passing of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill. They later stormed out of the Rajya Sabha, stating that they would only return after the Chairman accepted the Privilege Motion. Discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23 will continue in both houses of Parliament today. On Wednesday, the Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha  slammed the Budget, claiming it has nothing in it for the poor and the farmers, and is meant only to benefit top corporates of the country.

Live Blog

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Budget discussion to continue in RS today

10:26 (IST)11 Feb 2022
Like last year, this Budget was focussed on growth: Sitharaman

Responding to the discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "The last budget also we had focussed on growth because that's how we could get people out of the difficult situation caused by the pandemic. That growth focus continues in this budget too. In order to attain growth we wanted to undertake public expenditure for building public infrastructure for a modern 21st century India and an India which is going towards India at 100."

10:23 (IST)11 Feb 2022
Budget stands for continuity, stability, predictibility in taxation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Responding to the discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "We went in for Budget that stands for continuity, which will bring in stability to the economy and predictability in taxation and also a vision for India at 100. The continuity point is critical at a point when the economy is coming out of the pandemic."

10:09 (IST)11 Feb 2022
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha proceedings have commenced. 

09:39 (IST)11 Feb 2022
RS: CPI(M) MP gives suspension of business notice over Yogi Adityanath's statement on Kerala, West Bengal and J&K

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on Kerala, West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)
 
 

Unemployment, Unemployment India, Budget 2022, Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rahul Gandhi, Parliament news, EPFO, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Parliament on Thursday. (PTI)

TRS protests, BJP workers counter; stray clashes across Telangana

TRS and BJP workers clashed at several places in Telangana on Thursday during protests and counter-protests over remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 that the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation Bill was passed without any debate by the then UPA government.

TRS workers protested by burning the Prime Minister’s effigy, and BJP workers held counter-protests, leading to scuffles at some places. This came on a day TRS MPs submitted a Privilege Motion against the PM.

Ambani, Adani should be worshipped as they create jobs: BJP MP Alphons

AMID A raging debate on unemployment and war of words between the opposition parties and the government, a BJP MP on Thursday told Rajya Sabha that industrialists like Ambani and Adani should be “worshipped” as they are creating jobs. The opposition, on the other hand, accused the government of talking about “faceless” and “jobless” growth and argued that the government’s policies are widening income inequalities.

“You can accuse me of being a mouthpiece of the capitalists. The people who have created jobs in this country, let me name those people, because you have named them. Be it Reliance, be it Ambani, be it Adani, be it anybody, they must be worshipped. Yes, because they provide jobs… The people who invest money, Ambani, Adani, every industrialist who creates money in this country creates jobs. They have created jobs. They need to be respected,” BJP’s K J Alphons said while participating in the debate on the Union Budget.

