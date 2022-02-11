Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Budget stands for continuity, stability, predictibility in taxation, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Responding to the discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Budget this year “stands for continuity, which will bring in stability to the economy and predictability in taxation.” “The continuity point is critical at a point when the economy is coming out of the pandemic,” she added. The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to end today for a month-long break, before reconvening on March 14.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr L Murugan will make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations mentioned in the 27th report of the Department-related Parliament Standing Committee on Agriculture and Demand for Grants (2021-22). Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, further discussion is scheduled on a resolution to expand welfare measures for Anganwadi workers and helpers. BJP MP Ravi Kishan is set to introduce a bill for the inclusion of Bhojpuri in the eighth schedule of the constitution.

Yesterday, countering opposition claims on rising unemployment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought to argue that unemployment in the country actually declined recently after the pandemic peak and that the government had created ample opportunities through its Budget for employment. In other news, TRS MPs on Wednesday moved a Privilege Motion against PM Narendra Modi for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on 8th February on the passing of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill. They later stormed out of the Rajya Sabha, stating that they would only return after the Chairman accepted the Privilege Motion. Discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23 will continue in both houses of Parliament today. On Wednesday, the Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha slammed the Budget, claiming it has nothing in it for the poor and the farmers, and is meant only to benefit top corporates of the country.