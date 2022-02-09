Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Criticise Congress, Nehru but do your job, Rahul tells PM Modi

Parliament Budget Session 2022 highlights: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fusillade against the Congress and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhion Tuesday said he doesn’t need a certificate from anyone for his great grandfather. The Prime Minister, Gandhi said, can “abuse” the Congress and Nehru as much as he wants but he should also “do his job”.

In the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi launched another blistering attack on the Congress on Tuesday as he accused the opposition party of destabilising state governments, corruption, putting a family’s interests over everyone else’s and not respecting freedom of speech among others. He also said that the Congress in the “grip of urban Naxals as they are controlling its thoughts and ideology”. “When Congress was in power, they didn’t allow the country’s development. Now when in Opposition, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to the nation,” he said. He added that had Congress not been there, “democracy would have had been free of dynastic culture” and the “blot of Emergency would have not been there”.

Meanwhile, the hijab row in Karnataka found an echo in Lok Sabha for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with opposition parties staging a walkout demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.