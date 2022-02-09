Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Criticise Congress, Nehru but do your job, Rahul tells PM Modi

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
February 9, 2022 9:26:25 am
Parliament Budget Session 2022 highlights: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fusillade against the Congress and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhion Tuesday said he doesn’t need a certificate from anyone for his great grandfather. The Prime Minister, Gandhi said, can “abuse” the Congress and Nehru as much as he wants but he should also “do his job”.

In the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi launched another blistering attack on the Congress on Tuesday as he accused the opposition party of destabilising state governments, corruption, putting a family’s interests over everyone else’s and not respecting freedom of speech among others. He also said that the Congress in the “grip of urban Naxals as they are controlling its thoughts and ideology”. “When Congress was in power, they didn’t allow the country’s development. Now when in Opposition, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to the nation,” he said. He added that had Congress not been there, “democracy would have had been free of dynastic culture” and the “blot of Emergency would have not been there”.

Meanwhile, the hijab row in Karnataka found an echo in Lok Sabha for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with opposition parties staging a walkout demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Report on MGNREGS: Raise guaranteed days of work, says House panel

OBSERVING THAT the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a last “fall-back” option for many in the rural areas, a Parliamentary committee has recommended increase in guaranteed days of work from 100 to 150 under the rural job guarantee scheme.

The recommendation comes at a time when the job scheme has become a safety net for migrant workers who returned to their villages during Covid-19, and the demand for work under it reached an all-time high in the last financial year.

Opposition demands Shah statement on hijab row, walks out of Lok Sabha

THE HIJAB row in Karnataka found an echo in Lok Sabha for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with opposition parties staging a walkout demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

With the opposition protesting over the issue, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is the MP from Karnataka’s Dharwad, told reporters outside the House: “All students must follow the dress code prescribed by the schools and administration. Law and order must be maintained in the state. We need to see who are these people instigating the students.”

Opposition Congress raised the issue during zero hour, seeking a statement from Shah “on the atrocities being committed on Muslim girls in Karnataka in the name of hijab”. But the BJP members protested, saying the matter is sub judice as it is pending in Karnataka High Court.

