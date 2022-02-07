scorecardresearch
Monday, February 07, 2022
Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament today on attack on Owaisi

Budget Session 2022 India, Parliament LIVE Updates, 7 February: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Lok Sabha today as the debate over the Motion of Thanks continues.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 7, 2022 10:23:12 am
The Tricolour flies half-mast at Parliament to mourn the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Parliament today on the attack on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and the action taken by police. The occasion is expected to have some fireworks as Owaisi has already said that he is not satisfied with the police action and wants terror charges pressed against the arrested accused.

In a snub to the government, the Hyderabad MP has rejected the Z category security accorded to him by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Lok Sabha today as the debate over the Motion of Thanks continues. The Lok Sabha is also expected to discuss the Union Budget on Monday, while Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will introduce a bill to amend the Scheduled Tribes list of Tripura in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Live Blog

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Lok Sabha to discuss Budget today; Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will introduce a bill to amend the Scheduled Tribes list of Tripura; Follow this space for latest updates:

10:23 (IST)07 Feb 2022
M Venkaiah Naidu makes obituary reference to Lata Mangeshkar

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu makes obituary reference to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was also a former Member of the House for six years. 

10:17 (IST)07 Feb 2022
Houses to be adjourned for an hour to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour today as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died in Mumbai on Sunday owing to post-Covid complications.

10:13 (IST)07 Feb 2022
Welcome to our Live Blog!

Good Morning and welcome to The Indian Express's coverage of the Parliament's proceedings today. Follow this space to get latest news and updates about the happenings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha

BJP MPs absent, Bills on UCC, amending Constitution Preamble not taken up

Two controversial private member Bills— one on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the second on amending the Preamble of the Constitution — were not introduced in Rajya Sabha on Friday, even though they were listed, since BJP members who had given notices for moving the Bills were not present in the House. The Opposition had objected to the introduction of both Bills in the past.

BJP’s K J Alphons, who had given notice for moving the Bill to amend the Preamble of the Constitution, was not present in the House when his name was called. Alphons was seen in the House after some time.

