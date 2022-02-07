Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament today on attack on Owaisi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Parliament today on the attack on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and the action taken by police. The occasion is expected to have some fireworks as Owaisi has already said that he is not satisfied with the police action and wants terror charges pressed against the arrested accused.

In a snub to the government, the Hyderabad MP has rejected the Z category security accorded to him by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Lok Sabha today as the debate over the Motion of Thanks continues. The Lok Sabha is also expected to discuss the Union Budget on Monday, while Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will introduce a bill to amend the Scheduled Tribes list of Tripura in the Lok Sabha on Monday.