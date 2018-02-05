Budget Session 2018 Highlights: Modi govt not a gamechanger but only a namechanger, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

BJP president Amit Shah, in his debut speech in the Rajya Sabha on Monday during the ongoing Budget Session, listed out the “achievements” of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in various sectors. In his hour-long speech, Shah also said the BJP government under Modi has weeded out the practice of caste, dynasty and appeasement from Indian politics as he launched a scathing attack at the Congress over their “continued loss” in elections and dubbing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. “Some parties are now finding victory in losing the elections,” said Shah while initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address.
Leader of Opposition in Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad, however, took on Shah and said the Modi government has only changed the names of the schemes launched by the Congress government and repackaged them as their own. Raising the issue of the increasing number of rape incidents in Haryana, Azad, while discussing the Vote of Thanks, said, “BJP-ruled states like Haryana have become the hub of criminal activities, gruesome rapes are happening with minor and innocent girls. What kind of New India are we developing?” “If this is the new India return us our old India,” said Azad.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after it assembled following the condolence meeting for Kairana MP Hukum Singh who passed away on Saturday.
Parliament Budget Session 2018 highlights
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned, the house will now reconvene tomorrow at 11 am.
Rajya Sabha will sit on Tuesday till 8 PM to make up for the lost time. A debate on the motion for the vote of thanks is underway in the Rajya Sabha. an important legislation pending in the Upper House is the triple talaq bill and the government is adamant on getting it passed in the budget session.
Naresh Agrawal asks the government to make a law that if a son is born, he needs to take care of his parents in old age.
Naresh Agrawal slammed the government on demonetisation and failing to curb black money, and corners the government on PM Modi's statement that selling pakodas is also a form of employment.
A discussion is underway in Rajya Sabha over the vote of thanks to the President. After Ghulam Nabi Azad, SP parliamentarian Naresh Agrawal is giving his speech.
Return us our old Bharat, we do not need your New India, we need Gandhi's India where Hindu and Muslim were together. Return us the India, where a four-month-old child is not raped. Return us our old India.
We support triple talaq. But, it has two parts one with good intention which talks about banning instant triple talaq and we support it. But, the second part which talks about sentencing the husband under a criminal act, we do not support this part. You first divided Shia Sunni by your polarisation, now you are dividing husband and wife.
You could do nothing about Masood Azhar because China did not let you do it. You failed to become a member of NSG because of China. What kind of diplomacy is this government practising, asks Azad. This government has instead projected the opposition as a terrorist, added Azad.
Your government brought poverty in Kashmir because your government has no policy on Kashmir.You sometime pursue the heart of Kashmir, sometimes send interlocutor and in between people of Kashmir suffer.
Congress flays government on Kashmir, Azad said this is the weakest government in 70 years looking at the situation in Kashmir. The maximum number of security personnel, armed forces personnel and civilians have died under your government in last three years.
Entire India, all parties and the opposition was with you on security matters. You said Manmohan Singh govt was nikkami sarkar, but we did not respond. The situation in Kashmir today is worst than under Manmohan Singh and we all can say Modi govt is the weakest in 70 years in terms of Kashmir violence.
Startup India stood up but never materrialised, Skill India became kill India, said Azad in Rajya Sabha. The government is yet to create 10 crore jobs, in 2015 employment generation was lowest in comparison to last five years. In 2017 BJP defeated the record for employment generation with not a single job.
Modi government is giving a new lollipop to farmers of doubling their income by 2022, they failed to implement their previous promise, says Azad. Azad says the government needs atleast Rs 6.5 lakh crore to spend on agriculture to fulfil its promises.
BJP has one original scheme on how to turn Rs 50,000 to over Rs 80,00,00,000 but they don't share it with us if they do everyone would be happy. Azad targets Amit Shah on his son's sudden gain in income.
Targetting BJP on crime in various states, Azad says BJP ruled states like Haryana has become the hub of criminal activities, gruesome rapes happening with minor and innocent girls. What kind of New India are we developing? If this is the new India give us our old India.
Azad, while discussing the vote of thanks to President's joint session address said that this government has failed to control petrol and diesel prices despite a slump in prices of crude oil in international market.
Azad talking about various schemes whose names have been changed in last 3.5 years, said, "You have even changed the name of the country from India to New India."
Replying to BJP, Azad said that the Modi is the government is not game changer they are just namechangers. Azad said that this government has changed just names of the schemes launched by the Congress and packaged it as their own.
On appeasement, Azad said today a different form of appeasement is taking place. There is only one party and people of their choice and belonging are getting employed and opportunities.
Azad says in last 29 years there has been no Prime Minister from Gandhi family or even a minister, so how did you get rid of the dynasty when there was no dynastic politics.
2G was like a Himalayan mountain against the Congress giving us the name of the most corrupt government, but under your government the CBI court acquitted everyone.
Gulam Nabi Azad congratulates Amit Shah on maiden speech, says I was surprised to see that Amit Shah did not talk about Sardar Patel in his speech.
324 amendments are on the table moved by various MPs in Rajya Sabha.
Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have given a delivering democracy. We have established that democracy can also deliver, says Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.
There were instances when parties glorified poverty and did politics around it, which created depression and vote bank politics became the practised norm in India, says Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Where there is a will, there is a way and therefore this government has delivered through innovations, says BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe in Rajya Sabha.
"Main shuruaat se keh raha hoon, Yuddh ki tayaari karo aur Pakistan ke chaar tukde karo. Yeh ek haddh hai, jo inhone paar kardi hai. China bhi pareshan hai Pakistan ke aatankvadiyon se. They have also warned them. (I have been saying this from the beginning, prepare for war and destroy Pakistan, they have crossed all the limits. China has also warned them)"
Amit Shah concludes his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha in which he talked about his government's achievements over the years in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Amit Shah says PM Modi in his leadership has ended the prevalence of caste, dynasty and appeasement from India politics. Talking about simultaneous elections, Shah says simultaneous elections will help in cost control in conducting polls, urges all parties to come together over the proposal of a simultaneous election.
Amit Shah in his first address talks about BJP's winning streak in elections one after another and Congress losing almost every election. taking a jibe at Congress Amit Shah says, "Some parties are now finding victory in losing elections."
Amit Shah says the government has increased transparency in its working and in various allocations of spectrums and coal blocks, targets the UPA government which was rife with corruption in allocation in its second tenure.
Talking about the Paris accord, WEF in Davos, launch of 104 satellites by ISRO, Shah praises PM Modi and his leadership and says he has brought laurels to the nation on global platform.
BJP President Amit Shah praises his party-led government's efforts and initiatives in the Rajya Sabha. Shah reading the report card of 3.5 years of Modi govt, says the female ratio is increasing in states, the literacy rate is improving and initiatives like DBT has helped people benefit from government funds and saved Rs 57,000 crore.
"Muslim women went to different courts of India for their rights. The court had given a judgment during Shah Bano's case but Congress made a law to bypass this. This time, they stopped the Bill in Rajya Sabha," Shah said. Protests erupt in the House. "If they dont have any objections, we can bring the Bill tomorrow as well."