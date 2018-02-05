Budget Session 2018 Highlights: Modi govt not a gamechanger but only a namechanger, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday slammed the government o0ver its schemes and initiatives in Rajya Sabha. (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday slammed the government o0ver its schemes and initiatives in Rajya Sabha. (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

BJP president Amit Shah, in his debut speech in the Rajya Sabha on Monday during the ongoing Budget Session, listed out the “achievements” of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in various sectors. In his hour-long speech, Shah also said the BJP government under Modi has weeded out the practice of caste, dynasty and appeasement from Indian politics as he launched a scathing attack at the Congress over their “continued loss” in elections and dubbing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. “Some parties are now finding victory in losing the elections,” said Shah while initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address.

Leader of Opposition in Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad, however, took on Shah and said the Modi government has only changed the names of the schemes launched by the Congress government and repackaged them as their own. Raising the issue of the increasing number of rape incidents in Haryana, Azad, while discussing the Vote of Thanks, said, “BJP-ruled states like Haryana have become the hub of criminal activities, gruesome rapes are happening with minor and innocent girls. What kind of New India are we developing?” “If this is the new India return us our old India,” said Azad.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after it assembled following the condolence meeting for Kairana MP Hukum Singh who passed away on Saturday.

