Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Budget Session 2018 Highlights: Modi govt not a gamechanger but only a namechanger, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Budget Session 2018 Highlights: Modi govt not a gamechanger but only a namechanger, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Parliament session LIVE UPDATES: From BJP President Amit Shah's debut speech in Rajya Sabha to the ruckus created by TDP MPs in the House, track all developments in today's Budget session here.

Modi govt not a gamechanger but only a namechamger, says Gulam Nabi Azad Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday slammed the government o0ver its schemes and initiatives in Rajya Sabha. (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

BJP president Amit Shah, in his debut speech in the Rajya Sabha on Monday during the ongoing Budget Session, listed out the “achievements” of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in various sectors.  In his hour-long speech, Shah also said the BJP government under Modi has weeded out the practice of caste, dynasty and appeasement from Indian politics as he launched a scathing attack at the Congress over their “continued loss” in elections and dubbing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. “Some parties are now finding victory in losing the elections,” said Shah while initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address.

Leader of Opposition in Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad, however, took on Shah and said the Modi government has only changed the names of the schemes launched by the Congress government and repackaged them as their own. Raising the issue of the increasing number of rape incidents in Haryana, Azad, while discussing the Vote of Thanks, said, “BJP-ruled states like Haryana have become the hub of criminal activities, gruesome rapes are happening with minor and innocent girls. What kind of New India are we developing?” “If this is the new India return us our old India,” said Azad.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after it assembled following the condolence meeting for Kairana MP Hukum Singh who passed away on Saturday.

Parliament Budget Session 2018 highlights

  1. 8:08PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Rajya Sabha adjourned

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned, the house will now reconvene tomorrow at 11 am. 

  2. 7:51PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Amit Shah on GST

  3. 7:51PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Amit Shah on Unemployment

  4. 7:50PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Amit Shah in Parliament

  5. 7:50PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Amit Shah in Parliament

  6. 5:49PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Here is What Ghulam Nabi Azad said in Rajya Sabha

  7. 5:39PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Rajya Sabha to sit on Tuesday till 8 PM

    Rajya Sabha will sit on Tuesday till 8 PM to make up for the lost time. A debate on the motion for the vote of thanks is underway in the Rajya Sabha. an important legislation pending in the Upper House is the triple talaq bill and the government is adamant on getting it passed in the budget session. 

  8. 5:34PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Care for elderly

    Naresh Agrawal asks the government to make a law that if a son is born, he needs to take care of his parents in old age. 

  9. 5:30PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Pakoda employment

    Naresh Agrawal slammed the government on demonetisation and failing to curb black money, and corners the government on PM Modi's statement that selling pakodas is also a form of employment. 

  10. 5:25PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Discussion underway on vote of thanks

    A discussion is underway in Rajya Sabha over the vote of thanks to the President. After Ghulam Nabi Azad, SP parliamentarian Naresh Agrawal is giving his speech. 

  11. 4:55PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Return us our Old India

    Return us our old Bharat, we do not need your New India, we need Gandhi's India where Hindu and Muslim were together. Return us the India, where a four-month-old child is not raped. Return us our old India.

  12. 4:53PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Congress on triple talaq

    We support triple talaq. But, it has two parts one with good intention which talks about banning instant triple talaq and we support it. But, the second part which talks about sentencing the husband under a criminal act, we do not support this part. You first divided Shia Sunni by your polarisation, now you are dividing husband and wife.

  13. 4:48PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Poor diplomacy

    You could do nothing about Masood Azhar because China did not let you do it. You failed to become a member of NSG because of China. What kind of diplomacy is this government practising, asks Azad. This government has instead projected the opposition as a terrorist, added Azad.

  14. 4:47PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Poverty in Kashmir

    Your government brought poverty in Kashmir because your government has no policy on Kashmir.You sometime pursue the heart of Kashmir, sometimes send interlocutor and in between people of Kashmir suffer.

  15. 4:43PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Congress on Kashmir

    Congress flays government on Kashmir, Azad said this is the weakest government in 70 years looking at the situation in Kashmir. The maximum number of security personnel, armed forces personnel and civilians have died under your government in last three years. 

  16. 4:41PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Congress on Kashmir

    Entire India, all parties and the opposition was with you on security matters. You said Manmohan Singh govt was nikkami sarkar, but we did not respond. The situation in Kashmir today is worst than under Manmohan Singh and we all can say Modi govt is the weakest in 70 years in terms of Kashmir violence. 

  17. 4:38PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Skill India to Kill India

    Startup India stood up but never materrialised, Skill India became kill India, said Azad in Rajya Sabha. The government is yet to create 10 crore jobs, in 2015 employment generation was lowest in comparison to last five years. In 2017 BJP defeated the record for employment generation with not a single job. 

  18. 4:28PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Income lollipop for farmers

    Modi government is giving a new lollipop to farmers of doubling their income by 2022, they failed to implement their previous promise, says Azad. Azad says the government needs atleast Rs 6.5 lakh crore to spend on agriculture to fulfil its promises. 

  19. 4:25PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Azad on Jay Shah

    BJP has one original scheme on how to turn Rs 50,000 to over Rs 80,00,00,000 but they don't share it with us if they do everyone would be happy. Azad targets Amit Shah on his son's sudden gain in income. 

  20. 4:17PM
    05 Feb, 18
    New India is unsafe for girls

    Targetting BJP on crime in various states, Azad says BJP ruled states like Haryana has become the hub of criminal activities, gruesome rapes happening with minor and innocent girls. What kind of New India are we developing? If this is the new India give us our old India.  

  21. 4:11PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Azad targets govt on petrol prices

    Azad, while discussing the vote of thanks to President's joint session address said that this government has failed to control petrol and diesel prices despite a slump in prices of crude oil in international market. 

  22. 4:05PM
    05 Feb, 18
    India to New India

    Azad talking about various schemes whose names have been changed in last 3.5 years, said, "You have even changed the name of the country from India to New India."

  23. 4:02PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Namechanger government

    Replying to BJP, Azad said that the Modi is the government is not game changer they are just namechangers. Azad said that this government has changed just names of the schemes launched by the Congress and packaged it as their own. 

  24. 4:01PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Congress on appeasement

    On appeasement, Azad said today a different form of appeasement is taking place. There is only one party and people of their choice and belonging are getting employed and opportunities.

  25. 3:59PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Azad on dynastic politics

    Azad says in last 29 years there has been no Prime Minister from Gandhi family or even a minister, so how did you get rid of the dynasty when there was no dynastic politics. 

  26. 3:56PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Congress on 2G verdict

    2G was like a Himalayan mountain against the Congress giving us the name of the most corrupt government, but under your government the CBI court acquitted everyone. 

  27. 3:52PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Opposition leader Gulam Nabi Azad begins his speech

    Gulam Nabi Azad congratulates Amit Shah on maiden speech, says I was surprised to see that Amit Shah did not talk about Sardar Patel in his speech.

  28. 3:51PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Watch | Amit Shah's maiden speech in parliament

  29. 3:48PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Amendments being moved in Rajya Sabha

    324 amendments are on the table moved by various MPs in Rajya Sabha. 

  30. 3:47PM
    05 Feb, 18
    PM Modi's delivering democracy

    Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have given a delivering democracy. We have established that democracy can also deliver, says Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

  31. 3:44PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Politics of poverty

    There were instances when parties glorified poverty and did politics around it, which created depression and vote bank politics became the practised norm in India, says  Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

  32. 3:37PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Transformation through implementation

    Where there is a will, there is a way and therefore this government has delivered through innovations, says BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe in Rajya Sabha.

  33. 3:26PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Subramanian Swamy on Pakistan

    "Main shuruaat se keh raha hoon, Yuddh ki tayaari karo aur Pakistan ke chaar tukde karo. Yeh ek haddh hai, jo inhone paar kardi hai. China bhi pareshan hai Pakistan ke aatankvadiyon se. They have also warned them. (I have been saying this from the beginning, prepare for war and destroy Pakistan, they have crossed all the limits. China has also warned them)"

  34. 3:22PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Amit Shah concludes speech

    Amit Shah concludes his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha in which he talked about his government's achievements over the years in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

  35. 3:17PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Amit Shah on caste politics

    Amit Shah says PM Modi in his leadership has ended the prevalence of caste, dynasty and appeasement from India politics. Talking about simultaneous elections, Shah says simultaneous elections will help in cost control in conducting polls, urges all parties to come together over the proposal of a simultaneous election.  

  36. 3:16PM
    05 Feb, 18
    BJP and its electoral victory

    Amit Shah in his first address talks about BJP's winning streak in elections one after another and Congress losing almost every election. taking a jibe at Congress Amit Shah says, "Some parties are now finding victory in losing elections."

  37. 3:11PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Transparency in governance

    Amit Shah says the government has increased transparency in its working and in various allocations of spectrums and coal blocks, targets the UPA government which was rife with corruption in allocation in its second tenure.

  38. 3:09PM
    05 Feb, 18
    India on global platform

    Talking about the Paris accord, WEF in Davos, launch of 104 satellites by ISRO,  Shah praises PM Modi and his leadership and says he has brought laurels to the nation on global platform.

  39. 3:07PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Amit Shah hails Modi govt in Rajya Sabha

    BJP President Amit Shah praises his party-led government's efforts and initiatives in the Rajya Sabha. Shah reading the report card of 3.5 years of Modi govt, says the female ratio is increasing in states, the literacy rate is improving and initiatives like DBT has helped people benefit from government funds and saved Rs 57,000 crore.

  40. 3:02PM
    05 Feb, 18
    Amit Shah on Triple Talaq Bill

    "Muslim women went to different courts of India for their rights. The court had given a judgment during Shah Bano's case but Congress made a law to bypass this. This time, they stopped the Bill in Rajya Sabha," Shah said. Protests erupt in the House. "If they dont have any objections, we can bring the Bill tomorrow as well."

    LOAD MORE
    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd